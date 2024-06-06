Make This Father’s Day Special With These 10 Cool Local WA Gifts Dads Will Love
Father's Day is around the bend--have you bought a gift yet for the person you consider your dad?
If my dad were still alive, he'd probably tell me I don't have to buy him a present. You know how some parents are--they don't like to be the center of too much attention.
I would still want to get him something, so even though he is no longer with us (he passed away in 2003), I will get myself something to enjoy in honor of his memory.
Make this year the one time you don't get your father a stereotypical tie; get him something FUN!
If your Pops is into sports, that would be a great starting point for gift ideas. How about seats to one of the major Washington state sports teams we've got, like tickets to a Kraken game or a coffee mug with the Seattle Seahawks on it?
If your PeePaw likes to eat his meat & potatoes, get him a beef jerky flower bouquet (Yeah, I didn't know that was a thing either!)
For that cool abba in your life, how about getting him enrolled in a one-off cooking class, like bread baking or wine pairing (or beer pairing, if that's more his jam). You can even find him virtual cooking classes on Eventbrite if he's an introvert.
If you want to keep things Washington state-themed, think about getting your dad one of these cool gifts for Father's Day.
#10: Your father would probably go bananas if you gave him a gift certificate for the $20 unlimited play at Topgolf!
#9: You can't go wrong with getting you and him some Seattle Mariners tickets (unless, of course, he doesn't like the Mariners...or baseball)!
#8: Surprise him with some delicious Chukar Cherries!
#7: Let him have some Beecher's Cheese, please!
#6: Get him a $100 Gift Card to an Adidas Outlet (so that he can be an Adi-DADS, amirite?)
#5: Get him a Craft Beer Connoisseur Gift to remember!
#4: Grab him a 1-Year Membership to a Dinner Club!
#3: Gift him a Weekend Stay in a hotel, condo, or Airbnb in Cle Elum, so that he can go digging for crystals at Lion Rock!
#2: Help him discover fun and new Evergreen State things to be proud of with this Washington-in-a-Box!
#1: ke him on a bioluminescent kayak experience with you during June, July, or August in the San Juan Islands!
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Washington State’s Best Steakhouses
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Sophia June
LOOK: Most famous musician born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Jason Kessler