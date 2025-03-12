Well, this is a fun idea.

I love it when companies do creative stuff like this.

The good people at 5-hour Energy made a smaller version of their famous drink to help combat the lack of that extra hour in your day one-fifth the size of the traditional 5-hour Energy drink.

In fact, this title bottle is literally .04oz. That's good for one hour.

This was made in-jest but also legit and super fun.

We hear you. We see you. We ARE you. In fact, it's why we at 5-hour ENERGY® made 1-hour ENERGY — our smallest-ever innovation for getting through the day ahead. Created in the brand's iconic Grape flavor, a 1-hour ENERGY shot is the tiny pick-me-up you need to get out of bed and out into the world. Your secret weapon for fighting Daylight Saving Time, this 0.5-ounce bottle offers that extra boost when you're down an hour, giving you back all the feelings of energy those damn clocks stole from you.

-5-hour ENERGY Press Release

Losing an hour on the clock, it only makes sense that 5-hour Energy would team up with the guy who knows all about a giant clock and that's Flavor Flav. He was the official spokesperson for this 1-hour Energy drink.

What does it taste like?

Well, honestly, the same. you only get that quick shot of traditional grape so if you love 5-hour Energy you'll love this. It's just for 1-hour, though.

Learn more on the 5-hour Energy site.

1 hour energy drink John Riggs loading...

