The Makers of ‘5-Hour Energy’ Made ‘1-Hour Energy’ Gain Back your Daylight Saving Hour
Well, this is a fun idea.
I love it when companies do creative stuff like this.
The good people at 5-hour Energy made a smaller version of their famous drink to help combat the lack of that extra hour in your day one-fifth the size of the traditional 5-hour Energy drink.
In fact, this title bottle is literally .04oz. That's good for one hour.
This was made in-jest but also legit and super fun.
We hear you. We see you. We ARE you. In fact, it's why we at 5-hour ENERGY® made 1-hour ENERGY — our smallest-ever innovation for getting through the day ahead. Created in the brand's iconic Grape flavor, a 1-hour ENERGY shot is the tiny pick-me-up you need to get out of bed and out into the world. Your secret weapon for fighting Daylight Saving Time, this 0.5-ounce bottle offers that extra boost when you're down an hour, giving you back all the feelings of energy those damn clocks stole from you.
-5-hour ENERGY Press Release
Losing an hour on the clock, it only makes sense that 5-hour Energy would team up with the guy who knows all about a giant clock and that's Flavor Flav. He was the official spokesperson for this 1-hour Energy drink.
What does it taste like?
Well, honestly, the same. you only get that quick shot of traditional grape so if you love 5-hour Energy you'll love this. It's just for 1-hour, though.
Learn more on the 5-hour Energy site.
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker