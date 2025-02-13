2025 Washington Woodland Park ZooTunes Summer Concert Schedule
This is going to be worth the trip: The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle just announced their concert lineup, and wow, is it exciting!
Get ready for a blend of music genres from Americana to 80s pop. Going to this concert series will also be a great excuse to check out the rescued animals who now live at the zoo.
What is the Woodland Park Zoo's ZooTunes?
ZooTunes is a concert series filled with family-friendly fun and great vibes. ZooTunes is a fundraiser to help cover the costs to provide lasting care for rescued and endangered animals at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.
"Your ticket goes to support the zoo's exemplary animal care, more than 25 local and global conservation programs, and world-class educational programs." - Woodland Park Zoo
King5 News is especially excited that Elvis Costello & The Imposters are included in the lineup.
When is ZooTunes 2025?
The summer concert series opens with Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Thursday, June 12th. Concerts are scheduled throughout the summer until the final show, Japanese Breakfast with Ginger Root on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Check out the ZooTunes lineup below. If you need more info on ticket info and times for the 2025 ZooTunes concert lineup, visit their website at zoo.org.
There are 92 acres of protected woodlands to house the animals at Woodland Park Zoo.
The 2025 Woodland Park ZooTunes Concert Schedule
