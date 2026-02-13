The Yakima Valley is growing. We've got some new spots to visit in 2026, from restaurants to resale and thrift shops.

New Cuisine Spots Are Popping Up Across the Yakima Valley

Foodies across the Valley are flocking to try out the new restaurants and shops in downtown Yakima, as well as in the nearby smaller towns like Grandview and Union Gap.

Visitors and locals alike can enjoy a Dragon Sushi & Teriyaki, new Asian restaurant with eclectic sushi rolls; a Spanish-themed self-pour taproom Los Nopales, which is named after a cactus; Muchas Gracias Mexican Food, a new casual Mexican restaurant that is expanding its national chain with a prime location in Yakima, and Rooted Yakima Valley, hot spot for lunch and weekend gathering space filled with fun social activities to do on weekends.

The new IHOP/Applebee's combo location that just opened up in Grandview is the first of its kind in the Lower Valley, which is exciting news for smaller town locals who have been craving restaurants often found in much bigger cities.

The List of Thrift Shops in Yakima Valley Is Growing

Thrift shops are the "It Girl" retail shop to open here in the Yakima Valley. Treasure hunters like me, did you ears perk up yet?

Our local economy is experiencing a resale revolution--we had a few new thrift stores and hobby shops open up in 2025, and now, there's two brand new thrift shops that just opened up, including El Mister Deals in West Valley on Nob Hill Blvd, and Olive Branch Thrift Shop on Yakima Ave in downtown Yakima, that literally just opened a few days ago.

From the floral sushi at Dragon Sushi & Teriyaki and the brand-new Olive Branch Thrift Shop to the grand opening of the IHOP/Applebee's celebration in Grandview, tap through our gallery below to see these seven new Yakima Valley businesses.