5 Wild Complaints People Make About Wild Waves Water Park in Federal Way

With temperatures this hot in Washington State, one of the best things to do is cool off with some water. Whether you choose to hop in the shower for a cool rinse off or go for the gusto by jumping in a pool, being a water baby is where it's at this time of year.

Believe it or not, Wild Waves in Federal Way gets a bad rep for having one of the worst lines in the state for summer water park adventures. I don't care what the complainers say, I can't wait to take my daughter here. It looks like a lot of fun.



Five Worst Things About Being at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

I'll be honest, I didn't see some of these complaints coming from a mile away! (SEE #5)

1. The Lines Are Too Long

Theme Park Rides at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park Wild Waves Theme and Water Park Facebook loading...

Sure, the lines are long, but maybe that's because you are not a hard-core fan that doesn't know the right time(s) of day to go when the lines are shorter! Watch out for line jumpers! **

LOCALS INSIDER TIP: The best time to go for shorter lines is right when they open in the morning on a WEEKDAY and right before they close at night.

2. There are Too Many Kids!

Water Slides at Wild Waves Wild Waves Theme and Water Park Facebook loading...

If you want some kid-free spaces because you scoff at the sight of them in your way at the pool, try going to Wild Wave's adults-only after parties; the next one is coming up in August.

3. The Cabanas Are Too Big!

You Can Rent a Rooftop Cabana at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way Wild Waves Theme and Water Park Facebook loading...

There is a slight possibility one could get spoiled by the luxe spacious private rooftop VIP cabanas at Wild Waves. If you enjoy it a bit too much, you just might throw a diva fit when you rent a Vegas cabana and have to pay a whole lot more for a whole lot less!

4. Reserved Fright Fest Passes Sell Out Too Fast!

Halloween means Fright Fest Time at Wild Waves in Federal Way, WA Wild Waves Theme and Water Park Facebook loading...

It's true, the annual Halloween scare-o-bration, Fright Fest, does sell out on occasion. Good thing they will let you know when that happens.

5. There are Too Many 'MILFS'!

Two Ladies Floating down the Lazy River at Wild Waves Water Park in Federal Way Wild Waves Theme and Water Park Facebook loading...

According to TheRealRackatear on Reddit, fellows should avoid going to Wild Waves because it is a 'milfs paradise.' Wow! Complaints about moms being moms...somebody must have been having a really bad day! This complaint has me screaming!

Cool Off at These Other Awesome Regional Water Parks in Washington

If you wish you could go to Wild Waves but can't make the long trip, try one of these places:

Slidewaters Water Park in Lake Chelan, WA Slidewaters Facebook loading...

This water adventure is a Washington hidden gem water park (102 Waterslide Dr, Chelan).

Grab a board and yell out 'COWABUNGA, DUDE!' at Surf 'n Slide (401 W 4th Ave, Moses Lake).

Surf 'n Slide Water Park in Moses Lake, WA City of Moses Lake, WA, Surf 'n Slide Facebook loading...

Those with bigger wallets than mine also like to visit the INDOOR WATERPARK at Great Wolf Lodge (20500 Old Hwy 99 SW, Centralia).

**The FAQ section on wildwaves.com warns that they will kick you and your whole crew out of the water park for trying to cut or skip the line.

