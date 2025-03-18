Hey, it's not even a new thing; people were throwing cheese at cars in New York a few years ago. Now, we are seeing stories of people walking outside to find slices of cheese on their windshields in Washington!

I am in one of those Facebook groups where people talk about the goings on, and somebody posted about their coworker finding cheese on their car.

Snopes wanted to clear up any rumors that finding cheese on your car was a signal for human traffickers to kidnap you.

Maury Popovich would even tell you that rumor was determined to be a lie.

What does it really mean?

I think that throwing cheese on a car is one of the ways youngsters have found to annoy the heck out of people. It's cheaper than throwing eggs, especially in this economy!

Back in my day, growing up in Tennessee, I remember kids would throw fruit roll ups on people's car hoods and giggle when they melted in the hot sun. It was a terrible prank!

Kids in America have used the "egging" somebody's car and tee-pee people's trees and sometimes houses.

One of my favorite comments was from a lady who said, "It's not April 1st, people!"

If you see a slice of cheese on your car, it doesn't mean anything other than somebody is pulling a foolish prank.

