LOOK: 9 Must-Try Places for Dubai Chocolate in Washington State

Last year, I discovered that Marry Me Chicken was one of the biggest viral recipes and this year so far, the hottest food trend is Dubai Chocolate.

Dubai Chocolate Bars: The Latest Food Trend Now Taking WA State by Storm

"Dubai Chocolate Bar Near Me" is a breakout trend in Washington state, particularly with folks in Seattle and even with our trendy neighbors in Portland. Dubai Chocolate is currently among the most searched dessert recipes on NY Times and in social media.

The Dubai Chocolate Craze Finally Hits Washington State Canva loading...

When a recipe becomes viral, that's when I finally start to pay attention. Dubai chocolate bars are getting so popular, even the high schoolers and twenty-somethings are talking about it with their families around the dinner table, as one of my besties recently revealed to me.

Since I consider myself a foodie, I love staying in the loop to know what the cool kids are eating, and which recipes are trending among Washington residents.

Let Me Indulge You in Some (Dubai) Chocolate!

I searched high and low to find all the locations serving some form of Dubai Chocolate desserts. I found nine places spread all across the state where we can get it. You can get Dubai Chocolate bars, shakes, crepes, and Dubai chocolate-covered strawberries, too.

I was pretty stoked to find out that there's a local place near me (Cocomaya's in Yakima, WA) where they are serving "Dubai crepas y frescas").

