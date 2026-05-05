In case you missed it, a brand-new indie film just dropped in Union Gap (although we'll claim it for Yakima, too) and screenings of this film are so exclusive, only a handful of movie theaters in the country are showing it: Where Silence Lies, a film produced by Nicholas J. Moore p.g.a.

I just heard through the grapevine that there has already been a great reception for the film. It has been described as “a psychological thriller ‘whodunit murder’ mystery that explores the tension between truth and deception.” Sounds intriguing. Sign. Me. Up.

Read More: Famous Movies Filmed in Yakima, Like Cement Suitcase and All Sorts

Where Silence Lies Movie Poster Where Silence Lies Movie Poster Photo Courtesy Moore Digital Studios loading...

Where to Watch Where Silence Lies

The hustle was real to get this movie made. Faced with no other funding sources, Nicholas produced, directed, edited, and marketed Where Silence Lies by himself.

His film landed its way into Yakima through his own non-traditional ways: it was all him. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into the making and marketing of this film, and after my interview with Nicholas (see below), I’m even more pumped to go this film (I got my ticket for Friday)!

The Majestic in Union Gap is the only theater showing this film in Washington, and you can see it now through May 14th.

5 Questions with Nicholas J. Moore, p.g.a.

I got Nicholas to answer 5 of my questions, okay, I asked him about a million, but I narrowed it down to five. I saved my biggest one for last.

1. What is this film about and why should we go see it (without giving the movie away and thereby eliminating my need to insert a *SPOILER ALERT* message here)?

The premise of Where Silence Lies is detectives are trying to solve a “whodunit” a triple homicide, as well as the motive. They are digging into the motive behind the crime, but the story is filled with twists and turns.

You should go see it because it is a nitty-gritty, and very underground film that takes place almost entirely in a single location: an interrogation room.

2. What was the biggest creative challenge you faced making this film on an independent budget?

Remember when we were all in lockdown because of the COVID pandemic in 2020? Well, I had just left film school and wondered how could produce a movie after my funding sources fell through.

I invested my own money to buy the cameras rather than rent them. I found a shooting location, had an agency handle the auditions, and shared 100% transparency with everyone to be patient with me because I was paying everything out of my own pocket.

I completed shooting Where Silence Lies in 2021 and re-shot the ending in 2022. I had one goal: Get my film into the Sundance Film Festival. That rejection letter gave me inspiration to keep going in getting this film distribution. My goal isn’t to be rich and famous; I just love producing films. I kept thinking of that song from My Chemical Romance, “I don’t wanna make it, I just wanna!”

Acclaimed editor Edgar Burcksen agreed to do my editing—even after him I couldn’t afford him.

“I made a promise to you; I’m going to edit this movie for you.” – Edgar Burcksen

He’s famous for his visual effects and post-production work on films like The Hunt for Red October, Die Hard 2, and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. (Burcksen also earned an Emmy when he worked with George Lucas.)

Unfortunately, Edgar passed away in 2024. It was hard to get my hands on the only copy of my film edit that Edgar had made. Then I found out that his edit was erased, and it was in 5k resolution! So, I had to pivot. I used a low-resolution export that edgar (a 360p). It took me 2 long months of using Divinci Resolve to match Edgar’s export!

3. Who are your movie producer and director influences?

M. Night Shyamalan and Quentin Tarantino!

4. What do you hope audiences are still thinking about the next morning after they watch it?

The shock ending.

5. What's next for you — and would you ever consider telling a story set in a place like the Yakima Valley?

I never knew Yakima existed other than that one icarly episode! I currently live in Oklahoma, and I’ve been considering producing one of my other scripts that is based on a true story. I have three scripts I have been thinking about producing. From what I’ve seen, Yakima Valley has some beautiful scenery, so I would definitely be open to producing a movie filmed in Washington. We’ll see!

“You’re the only person who believes in you! Except for my mom, she’s probably my #1 fan!” – Nicholas J. Moore, p.g.a.