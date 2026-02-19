Back in 2010, a woman tragically died in Tacoma after eating what she thought was just a regular schmegular plant. It turned out to be the deadliest foilage that can be found in Washington--the poisonous Hemlock!

Don't let it's sweet and dainty appearance fool you, the conium maculatum is a weed and it is not edible.The plant is also called Carrot Fern, Fool's Parsley, and Spotted Hemlock.

Poison Hemlock Poison Hemlock. Photo Credit Eino on Unsplash loading...

Where Does Poison Hemlock Grow in Washington?

Poison Hemlock is found abundantly in Yakima, Whatcom, and Columbia counties, but can be found all over this map. If you see it, don't even risk it, touching poison hemlock can be deadly to humans and animals. And these poisonous jokers can grow very tall, too, with some as high as 12 feet tall.

The Washington State Noxious Weed Board advises us to use plastic or gardening gloves to remove it. It's on WA's quarantine list because of its deadly nature, and there's also a state law prohibiting us from selling or buying the seeds. You can't burn it, either, because of the toxic fumes it will give out.

Expect to see some poison hemlock blooming in the late spring. If you see the tall ones, that means they germinated last year. The baby ones closer to the ground are the newbies.

If you need it removed from your property and you don't feel comfortable doing so, give the folks at the Washington State Department of Agriculture's Plant Services Program a call at (360) 902-1874 or email PlantServices@agr.wa.gov.

I was told by my parents to never eat anything grown in the wild unless it's on a berry farm or your own vegetable garden, and they were right!