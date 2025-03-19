This Legendary WA Seafood Recipe Needs a Comeback Now

Have you tried this signature seafood dish before?

Crab Louie might be a bit popular for being the name of an obscure Beatles and AC/DC tribute band, but the real deal is the seafood dish that has gone out of style. I think it's worth bringing it back around.

What was once created by a chef at Spokane's The Davenport has become one of Washington State's signature seafood recipes. Its popularity has faded, but I think it should make a comeback right now so that I can order it!

What Is a Crab Louie?

I like to think of a Crab Louie as like a Cobb salad, but for seafood lovers. It has slices of hard-boiled egg (like the Cobb Salad does), lettuce (Iceberg or Romaine work great), tomatoes (whole cherry tomatoes or diced), and crab meat. Some restaurants might even slip in a little cucumber and radishes.

Are you ready for the ingredients that make the Crab Louie a legendary recipe? Asparagus and the Louie sauce!

Crab Louie Salad Canva loading...

Some sources say that the Louie sauce is made up of "mayonnaise, red chili sauce, green onions, green chili peppers", but

Get our free mobile app

Where to Get Some Killer Crab Louie in Washington State

The best place to get Crab Louie salad is at the original—The Davenport Hotel.

Stop by these places to get some Crab Louie the next time you're in one of these Washington cities:

Davenport Hotel (Spokane)

Fisherman's Restaurant (Ballard)



This is an alternative recipe for some "Crab Louie Lettuce Cups" from with award-winning chef and Navy vetern, Chad White

Vintage Prints: Artist from Spokane Makes the Old New Again Chris Bovey has tapped into Spokane's nostalgia and hometown pride. Gallery Credit: Photos by Dan Roberts unless otherwise noted.