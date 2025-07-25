Need something fun to do this weekend, but you're fresh out of ideas? If you want to experience the vibrant culture of Washington State, I've got some great suggestions after living here for over twenty years.

You should take this fun short quiz to see which WA State stereotype best fits you. Washingtonians are generally the most laid-back people you'll come across in the country, but we have our outliers, too. We love drinking our local craft brews, galloping away on outdoorsy adventures, making do-it-yourself projects, hunting, fishing, and gathering together in groups to enjoy live, local music.

An aerial view of Port Townsend, WA Photo Credit: Canva loading...

5 Fun Things Every Washingtonian Should Try on the Weekends

There's more to Washington State than just sightseeing in Seattle! Our small towns have so much to offer, too.

Some things on this list are activities you can do for free; others are just cool things we get to experience in Washington!

1. Sip on a craft brew or favorite non-alcoholic beverage of choice in a cafe or brewery.

2. Pick fresh fruits and veggies at a U-Pick farm or at a farmer's market, or up your game by foraging for wild mushrooms.

3. Cheer on a sports team, whether it's a local school, college, or minor professional team—or go for the big leagues and root for the Mariners, Kraken, Seahawks, Sounders, or Storm.

4. Experience one of the many state and national parks, whether it's for a day hike or a fun camping trip. You could even float the river or go paddleboarding. You can get a whiff of the fresh Puget Sound air by hopping on a ferry and visiting one of the islands.

5. Spread out a blanket at a local town community event, like a music or movies in the park type of thing.

