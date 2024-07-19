The 2024 Summer Olympics are on its way! I think it's pretty cool that Washington has one of the highest number of Olympians who will compete for the gold, silver, and bronze.

WHEN DO THE PARIS OLYMPICS START?

Get ready for the Summer Olympics set for Paris from July 26th thru August 11th.

GO TEAM USA!

WHERE TO WATCH THE OLYMPICS?

Paris 2024 olympic games will air on NBC, its TV home for since as long as I remember.

When I was a teen during the early 90s, one of my uncles was living in Atlanta, and we went to visit him when it just so happened that the Olympics were in town. I love that I have the memory of watching the Olympics with my family.

You can also watch the Paris Olympics on the Peacock channel app.

I read somewhere that NBC expects to air nearly 5,000 hours of the games, with a total of 329 medal competition games.

LiveSportsonTV.com has a list of the number of Olympians per state, and Washington State is on the top 20 with 13 competitors. California has the most, with some 123 persons repping the USA.

You can see a list of all the upcoming competitions here and plan out your Paris Olympics watch schedule.

PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING SCHEDULE via Olympics.com

The lighting of the Olympic torch

19 July 2024 Val-d'Oise Soisy-sous-Montmorency 62 20 July 2024 Seine-et-Marne Meaux 63 21 July 2024 Val-de-Marne Créteil 64 22 July 2024 Essonne Evry-Courcouronnes 65 23 July 2024 Yvelines Versailles 66 24 July 2024 Hauts-de-Seine Nanterre 67 25 July 2024 Seine-Saint-Denis 68 26 July 2024 Seine-Saint-Denis and Paris Paris