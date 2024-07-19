Washington State Olympians Set to Shine at Paris Olympic Games

Washington State Olympians Set to Shine at Paris Olympic Games

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The 2024 Summer Olympics are on its way! I think it's pretty cool that Washington has one of the highest number of Olympians who will compete for the gold, silver, and bronze.

WHEN DO THE PARIS OLYMPICS START?

Get ready for the Summer Olympics set for Paris from July 26th thru August 11th.

GO TEAM USA!

WHERE TO WATCH THE OLYMPICS?

Paris 2024 olympic games will air on NBC, its TV home for since as long as I remember.

When I was a teen during the early 90s, one of my uncles was living in Atlanta, and we went to visit him when it just so happened that the Olympics were in town. I love that I have the memory of watching the Olympics with my family.

You can also watch the Paris Olympics on the Peacock channel app.

I read somewhere that NBC expects to air nearly 5,000 hours of the games, with a total of 329 medal competition games.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
loading...

LiveSportsonTV.com has a list of the number of Olympians per state, and Washington State is on the top 20 with 13 competitors. California has the most, with some 123 persons repping the USA.

You can see a list of all the upcoming competitions here and plan out your Paris Olympics watch schedule.

PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING SCHEDULE via Olympics.com

The lighting of the Olympic torch

19 July 2024Val-d'OiseSoisy-sous-Montmorency
6220 July 2024Seine-et-MarneMeaux
6321 July 2024Val-de-MarneCréteil
6422 July 2024EssonneEvry-Courcouronnes
6523 July 2024YvelinesVersailles
6624 July 2024Hauts-de-SeineNanterre
6725 July 2024Seine-Saint-Denis
6826 July 2024Seine-Saint-Denis and ParisParis

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896

To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

Gallery Credit: Caitlin PenzeyMoog

Filed Under: olympics
Categories: Sports, Featured

More From 610 KONA