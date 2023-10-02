Mark Your Calendar: FREE Days in Washington State for 2024

Everybody loves a good deal and bargain. Washington State's team behind the Discover Pass seems to understand our wallet pain. We have several "Free Days" to mark in our calendars for 2024.

Following are the 2024 Free Days

Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year's Day.

Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

March 9 -- Billy Frank Junior's Birthday.

March 19 — State Parks' 111th Birthday.

April 22 — Earth Day.

June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day.

June 9 — Free Fishing Day.

