It’s a Big Washington Beer Lover’s Weekend: 10 Must See Fall Beer Festivals in Seattle, Yakima, Spokane & Beyond
A beer enthusiast's guide to 10 beer festivals happening this weekend (October 3rd and 4th) in Washington State, in towns from Yakima, Ferndale, and Everett, to Spokane, Leavenworth, Anacortes, Burien, Bellingham, Seabrook, and Seattle.
Mmm, beer. It's been called water of the gods, beer before liquor, and a host of other nicknames. Cartoon and other TV characters crave it (ahem, Homer Simpson and Al Bundy), and empires have been built around it, from Anheuser-Busch and Coors to regional Washington state brews, like Elysian, Redhook, and Rainier.
It's a Big Beer Festival Weekend for Washington State
There are some really fun beer festivals happening this Friday and Saturday (October 3rd and 4th). Which one would you love to attend? They had us at beer!
Please Note: All beer festivals listed below are ages 21+ unless otherwise stated!
BEER FESTIVAL PRO TIPS
Take it from a few folks who have lived and learned and now pass on their knowledge to you:
- Drink responsibly.
- Bring your ID.
- Don't get sloppy drunk.
- Have a designated driver to avoid a costly (and embarrassing) DUI.
- Take a small wallet or use a hidden pocket to keep your money, keys, and cash.
Did you know that around 75% of America's hops are grown right here in Washington? The Yakima Valley is the prime spot to find hop growers in the state.
10 Washington State Beer Festivals Happening Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, 2025
Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Seattle: Elysian Capitol Hill Brewery, 1221 E Pike St
October 3rd and 4th, 2025, 4-10 P.M.
Fresh Hop Ale Festival
Yakima: State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave
Oct 4, 2025, from 5-:10 P.M.
Bigfoot Brewfest
Seabrook: Along Market Street
Saturday, October 4th, from 12- 4 P.M.
Oktoberfest
Leavenworth: The Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St and Front Street Park
Friday and Saturday: October 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18
Family-Friendly
OktoBEARfest
Woodland Zoo (Seattle): 5500 Phinney Ave. N
Saturday, October 4, 2025, 1-7 P.M.
Related: NEWS OF THE STRANGE: 30 Photos of the Weirdest Washington State Festivals
Bellingham Bay BREWers Oktoberfest Cruise
Bellingham Bay: San Juan Cruises Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave
Friday, October 3, 2025, at 6 P.M. through Saturday, October 4, 2025, returning at 7:30 P.M. Cruise sets sail on the vessel, Victoria Star.
Brat Trot Pub Crawl
Burien: Various Locations in Downtown Burien
Friday night, October 3, 2025
Arbor Crest Oktoberfest
Spokane:
Scuttlebutt Oktoberfest
Everett:
Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 4 P.M.
Bier Near the Pier
Anacortes: The Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave
- Friday, October 3rd, from 5- 8:00 P.M.
- Saturday, October 4th, from 12-3 P.M.
- Saturday, October 4th, from 4-7 P.M.
Oktoberfest
Ferndale: Pioneer Pavilion 2007 Cherry St
Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 5-10 P.M.
Check out these other fun festivals throughout the year that we love to visit, too. Some are rather weird!
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now
Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts