A beer enthusiast's guide to 10 beer festivals happening this weekend (October 3rd and 4th) in Washington State, in towns from Yakima, Ferndale, and Everett, to Spokane, Leavenworth, Anacortes, Burien, Bellingham, Seabrook, and Seattle.

Mmm, beer. It's been called water of the gods, beer before liquor, and a host of other nicknames. Cartoon and other TV characters crave it (ahem, Homer Simpson and Al Bundy), and empires have been built around it, from Anheuser-Busch and Coors to regional Washington state brews, like Elysian, Redhook, and Rainier.

It's a Big Beer Festival Weekend for Washington State

There are some really fun beer festivals happening this Friday and Saturday (October 3rd and 4th). Which one would you love to attend? They had us at beer!

Please Note: All beer festivals listed below are ages 21+ unless otherwise stated!

BEER FESTIVAL PRO TIPS

Take it from a few folks who have lived and learned and now pass on their knowledge to you:

Drink responsibly.

Bring your ID.

Don't get sloppy drunk.

Have a designated driver to avoid a costly (and embarrassing) DUI.

Take a small wallet or use a hidden pocket to keep your money, keys, and cash.

Did you know that around 75% of America's hops are grown right here in Washington? The Yakima Valley is the prime spot to find hop growers in the state.

10 Washington State Beer Festivals Happening Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, 2025

Seattle: Elysian Capitol Hill Brewery, 1221 E Pike St

October 3rd and 4th, 2025, 4-10 P.M.

Yakima: State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave

Seabrook: Along Market Street

Saturday, October 4th, from 12- 4 P.M.

Leavenworth: The Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St and Front Street Park

Friday and Saturday: October 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18

Family-Friendly

Woodland Zoo (Seattle): 5500 Phinney Ave. N

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 1-7 P.M.

Bellingham Bay: San Juan Cruises Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave

Friday, October 3, 2025, at 6 P.M. through Saturday, October 4, 2025, returning at 7:30 P.M. Cruise sets sail on the vessel, Victoria Star.

Burien: Various Locations in Downtown Burien

Friday night, October 3, 2025

Spokane: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Rd

12-5 P.M.

Everett: Scuttlebutt Taproom, 3314 Cedar Street

Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 4 P.M.

Anacortes: The Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave

Friday, October 3rd, from 5- 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, October 4th, from 12-3 P.M.

Saturday, October 4th, from 4-7 P.M.

Ferndale: Pioneer Pavilion 2007 Cherry St

Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 5-10 P.M.

