Think your town is boring? Take a number, pal! You're not the only one who is complaining that "there's nothing to do around here." If you think your town is too boring, perhaps you are taking some things for granted.

Are you volunteering for community boards, joining hobby clubs, or out there trying to meet new people? That could help take away some of your boredom, however...

If that's not helping, I get it. Growing up in my small town (of Nashville, Tennessee), I always felt just like Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Out of place and bored!

There's Gotta Be More to Life Than This Poor Provincial Town...

Belle was frustrated living in her boring little town in medieval France, and she found her escape through books. I did the same. I yearned to live in a big city, like Brooklyn, Manhattan, Chicago, Hartford, or San Diego.

I had no idea that I would one day leave my "tiny town" of Nashville and end up spending the next twenty-something years of my life living in a much smaller place--Yakima, Washington (granted, it was for work, but still)! There were many times over the years when I got so bored here, I cried myself to sleep.

Once I figured out that home is where you make it--no matter how big or how small your town is--I grew to appreciate living in a place where the traffic is light and the vibe is relaxed and chill.

Even People Living in Bigger Cities Can Get Bored

Some residents who live in one of the biggest cities in WA still think it's too small, like Spokane. A commenter on TikTok says people who say Spokane is boring just need to expand their outdoor horizons.

Many Washington Residents Say These Are the Most Boring Cities

If you like your town to be on the quiet, boring**, and "sleepy" side, you probably live (or want to live) here.

#5

Chehalis

Chehalis WA Chehalis Google Street View loading...

#4

Yakima

Yakima County Yakima County Peter Robbins on Unsplash loading...

#3

Kittitas

Kittitas WA Kittitas WA Google Street View loading...

#2

Fife

Fife, WA Fife, WA Google Street View loading...

#1

Colfax

Colfax WA Colfax WA David Wirzba on Unsplash loading...

**Disclaimer: You might think these five towns have a reputation for being so boring they might put you to sleep, but you should look under the surface. Each of these towns is a precious hidden gem--especially to the people who live there!

Don't ignore that twinge you feel in your spirit telling you to leave your boring town and move to a better place. Get out there and go make your dreams come true!

