Here is Your Guide to a Fun Summer Season of Sound!

This is your 2025 guide to the hottest summer (literally and figuratively!) for Washington. We’ve got concerts from George to Walla Walla beginning this weekend (June 14th) all the way through the first day of autumn. See which one(s) you want to see the most!

Summer Concert Guide WA State 2025 Danny Howe on Unsplash/Canva loading...

Summer Music Concerts from A to Z, well, at least through the W's!

Bookmark this handy summer concert calendar, listed in alphabetical order. There are 44 shows we can't wait to see, and all the rest you can discover on each venue's website below.

* AJR: September 18th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Alison Krauss & Union Station: July 22nd, Wine Country Amphitheater (Walla Walla) * Andy Grammer with Alec Blacc: August 3rd, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * ATEEZ: July 30th, Tacoma Dome * Barenaked Ladies: June 27th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Bass Canyon Festival: August 15-17, The Gorge * Blues Travelers, Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms: August 22nd, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Chicago: August 29th & 30th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Counting Crows: August 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Cyndi Lauper: August 19th, White River Amp * Darius Rucker: September 21st, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Dave Matthews Band: August 29-31, The Gorge * Death Cab for Cutie: July 30th & 31st, Climate Pledge Arena * Dropkick Murphys: July 24th, Dune Peninsula Park * Dwight Yoakum & The Mavericks: July 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Earth, Wind & Fire: June 20th & 21st, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Goo Goo Dolls: August 31st & September 1st, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Halsey: June 28th, White River Amp * Ice Cube: September 19th, Climate Pledge Arena * Joel McHale: September 20th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Jonas Brothers: September 22nd, Climate Pledge Arena * Jon Batiste: September 10th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Jon Pardi: September 12th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Katy Perry: July 21st, Climate Pledge Arena * Khalid: September 11th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * KIDZ BOP: September 10th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Lady Gaga: August 6th, 7th, and 9th, Climate Pledge Arena * Lil Wayne: September 3rd, Climate Pledge Arena * Ludacris & Slick Rick: September 13th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Maren Morris: August 10th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Meghan Trainor: August 31st, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Mumford & Sons: July 18th, The Gorge * Old Dominion: September 25th, Toyota Center in Kennewick * Pink Martini: July 5th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Pink Pony Club: Chappel Roan Dance Party: June 27th, The Showbox * Riley Green: August 30th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Russ w/Big Sean: August 10th, White River Amp * T-Pain: September 19th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men At Work: August 29th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup) * Train & Edwin McCain: September 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Trombone Shorty: June 14th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts * Watershed Festival: August 1-3, The Gorge * Weird Al: August 15th, White River Amp * Wiz Khalifa: August 12th, White River Amp

