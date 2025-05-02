WA Gas Prices: New Tax Hike Adds Even More Pain at the Pump

So many taxes, so little time. Here in WA State, the average price of gas is close to FOUR DOLLARS a gallon. It’s too dang expensive to live here anymore. We have been feeling “pain at the pump” here in Washington State for a long time. I’m old enough to remember when gas prices hit $3.00+ and even then, I was feeling kinda livid about it.

Yesterday, I used my Safeway gas rewards points to fill up my gas tank, and it took a whole dollar off. I nearly dropped to the ground and cried when I saw my price was discounted to $2.59 per gallon! I feel like that's the lowest price I've seen in a decade.

using your debit card at a gas pump showing the prices for regular, premium, and diesel gasoline. Evergreens and Dandelions on Unsplash loading...

Get Ready for More Pain at the Gas Pump in WA State

The Washington State Legislature just approved yet another tax hike on gas, as the Washington Standard recently alerted. Sure, it’s a mere six cents added per gallon to them, but those pennies add up for the rest of us! It takes my car about 16 gallons to be full, and I have to fill up my tank twice a month, so let’s do the math:

16 gallons x $0.06 per gallon = $0.96 extra on top of whatever the current price per gallon.

Let’s say the current price per gallon for regular unleaded gas is $3.59, then you add another six cents from the new tax, that equals $3.65 per gallon.

16 gallons x $3.65 per gallon = $58.40 to fill up the tank.

That means I'm paying $116.80 a month ($58.40 x 2) just to get back and forth to work, the grocery store, and run all the errands in the course of daily life. I feel like all my hard-earned money is just flying out the window, and for no good reason!

Get our free mobile app

gas station pump with three selections for regular, unleaded, or premium gas Wesley Tingrey on Unsplash loading...

What Would Gasoline Cost If We Didn’t Have WA State Taxes?

There are several state (excise) taxes that make me wince when it’s time to pay, including:

Beer: 26 cents per gallon

Liquor: $35.22 per gallon

Cigarettes: $3.03 per pack

Gasoline: 37.5 cents per gallon

Wine: 87 cents per gallon

Cell Phone Plan: 17.95 per plan

You can use this handy tool from AAA to see the average price of gas in your state. I just checked, and for Washington it’s $4.10 per gallon. Guess we can start adding six cents to that in the future beginning in July 2025.

The silver lining is that there are a few spots (Tribal lands that don't charge state taxes) where we can buy cheaper fuel, but those gas stations aren’t always convenient to drive to when your tank is on E.

8 Words That Only People From Washington State Can Pronounce Correctly Here are eight words that anyone not from Washington State will mess up Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals