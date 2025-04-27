Every Spring, you can see all the fashionistas in Washington checking out all the latest looks, lewks, and the new "IT" color. Spring 2025's hottest color is actually not a color--it is the presence of all colors: WHITE.

White Is the 'New Black' for Spring 2025

I've noticed quite a few celebrities sporting white this month, adding to my hypothesis that wearing white and adding bold white accessory touches is the de rigeur thing to do. (Check out the cool gallery below to see all the fashion!)



This Spring, we are seeing the fashion world embrace white in full bloom, bringing them to all-white pantsuits (mens and womens), casual mini-dresses, midi-dresses, unisex blazers, stiletto go-go boots, and sleeveless elegant white cocktail dresses.

Even my favorite fashion designer (and Project Runway mentor and Project Runway Season 4 winner) Christian Siriano included this season's hottest color, white, in his Spring 2025 collection. He once came to Seattle for a fun event and all these years later, I'm still bummed out that I missed it. I am so excited that Season 21 of Project Runway is coming to Hulu this summer!

I didn't realize how much of an impact wearing white can make until I had an "all white party" for one of my birthdays a few years back. I asked everyone to wear white (and only a couple of people forgot the memo) and we had a lovely picnic in the park.

You CAN Wear White After Labor Day--And Before!

They say you're not supposed to wear white after Labor Day, so if you follow that fashion rule, you better soak it up and enjoy this fashion trend while you still can (don't worry, you have about 4 more months to kick it). I tend to wear white year-round; the fashion police be damned!

Fashionably white evening wear: Haute couture events like the Time 100 Gala brings out the A-List celebs like Demi Moore, shown here dressed in a flattering shade of white.

P.S. The Met Gala is coming up on May 5th. That's like watching "the big game", but for Fashion!

Check out this gallery of stunning spring looks seen this month (April) all over Hollywood and beyond.

