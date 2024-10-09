Halloween Trunk or Treat Season Starts in Yakima This Saturday

Wow, already? It's time to whip out the Halloween costumes and hit up the first Trunk or Treat of the Halloween season! It's going to be at Flame & Brew pizza (skip to the details below for the TL;DR version).

Halloween is my 13-year-old daughter's favorite holiday. Willow has had her Halloween costume picked out for months (she's already sent me the Amazon wish list for it), but I still haven't put together my Halloween costume yet.

I was planning on being a "play-cousin" of Corlys Velaryon from HBO's House of the Dragon. I even have my name picked out: Reesha-aeryon of House Velaryon.

A few months back, I bought a long, white Party City wig with braids to go with my medieval fantasy costume. The problem is, at that time I was also planning on sewing my costume dress, but now I've lost the motivation.

That Party City wig is just sitting there in the box collecting dust. Sigh.

White Braided Party City Wig Party City loading...

Perhaps my motivation will come to me before this Saturday, when Flame & Brew Wood Fire Pizza hosts their Trunk or Treat event.

They will have music, candy, cars with trunks full of candy, and pizza!

Get our free mobile app

AND NOW FOR THE TL;DR VERSION (Too Long, Didn't Read)

‍🎃👻

WHAT: Trunk or Treat

WHERE: Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza, 302 W. Nob Hill Blivd in Yakima.

WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m.

Flame N Brew Halloween Trunk or Treat Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza loading...

The Haunted Bars of Washington Get a load of these six haunted bars! I will use the word "allegedly" here, since there are some people who don't believe in the shenanigans of the underworld. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker