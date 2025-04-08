The White House announced an executive order that could lead to some federally protected lands in Washington State to be consumed for the return of coal mining production.**

"Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, and the Secretary of Energy shall submit a consolidated report to the President..." - whitehouse.gov

WA State Federal Lands to Be Reviewed for Possible Coal Production Sites

What Does Federally Protected Lands mean?

Federally protected lands can include anything with "national" on it, such as national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and the like.

Which Federal Lands in WA State Have Old Coal Mines?

The Washington Division of Geology and Earth Resources produced a coal mining production map report that reviewed a list of counties that housed mining factories during the coal production heyday. The executive order will have federal administrators determine which, if any, properties could yield coal, or anthracite, which is the technical term for coal.

It is important to note that coal mining production in Washington declined because scientists and ecological experts have detailed the extensive damage coal mining caused in terms of air pollution, negative impacts on local wildlife habitat, water pollution, and other environmental damage.

Other reasons for the closure of coal mines included the rising costs and regulations that made business owners close their coal factories. The White House says in the executive order that they want to eliminate some of the red tape and other legislative roadblocks that are currently in place and to decrease America's reliance on other countries for coal.

Inside A Coal Mine Near Ostrava, Czech Republic

Past Coal Mines in Washington by County:

King County

Kittitas County

Lewis County

Lewis-Thurston Counties

Lewis-Thurston-Cowlitz Counties

Pierce County

Pierce-King Counties

Skagit County

Thurston County

Whatcom County

For more info about coal mining maps, visit the Washington Department of Natural Resources website.

**Steam from coal mining helps generate electricity that is needed to power electric grids and some manufacturing facilities.