WA Parents Are Calling This the Best Summer Travel Buy
From Seattle to Yakima or Ellensburg to Spokane, parents in WA state can’t stop raving about this summer’s must-have travel item — have you tried it yet?
Families in Washington are keeping up with the latest, trendiest travel accessories this summer. Anyone who's ever had to transport an infant or toddler knows how inconvenient it can be to load up the kids in the car, airport, or train.
Why This Is the Top Travel Accessory for Washington Families
Got a baby or toddler? The Maxi-Cosi car seats are the newest must-have travel item. Families love that these car seats easy to carry, it's airport-friendly, perfect for traveling by car, and comes highly recommended by influencers.
The Nomad Plus, which is adjustable for using as your child gets bigger, got an 8 out of 10 star rating on mums.net. Pottery Barn car seats are another top choice for families in Washington, according to trend searches on Google, as are Graco's 5-in-1 and Nuna's car seat with stroller.
If you had told me that a mom carrying twins in car seats would make me crack up laughing, I would have said, "You are a dang liar!", but Miranda did just that. Watch this short and cute little video.
"Shoutout maxi cosi. You the real mvp👏🏻" - myrannduhhh via TikTok
@myrannduhhh Shoutout maxi cosi. You the real mvp👏🏻 #fyp #twins #twinmom #maxicosi #carseats #momsoftiktok ♬ All the Pretty Girls Walk Like This - JW Velly
Meanwhile, this mom, Courtney, is flexing on us and giving me FOMO, showing off the newest car seat she bought that has a swivel seat (available at Kohl's). Where was this when I needed it?!
@courtneyyye Update 😂 - I bought the seat! My newborn hates the cybex capsule so we switched to the maxi cosi seat & no more screaming the entire drive! I should have bought it when pregnant for my 2yo! @maxicosi__official #fyp #car #maxicosi #sahm #newborn #toddler ♬ Love Me Not (feat. Rex Orange County) - Ravyn Lenae
Where to Buy This Must-Have Travel Seat in Washington
You can find popular premium car seats at places like Pottery Barn Kids, Bloomingdales, Welcome Mr. Baby, and Macy's.
Maxi-Cosi Nomad Plus XL
WelcomeMrBaby.com
Nuna EXEC™ All-In-One Car Seat
PotteryBarnKids.com
Graco 5-in-1 Car Seats
BBPays.com
Nuna Tavo™ Next Stroller & Pipa™ RX Infant Car Seat with Stroller
Bloomingdales.com
Having the right car seat is the ultimate travel accessory. Traveling with little kids sure has changed in the 14-odd years it's been since I first had to use one for my daughter. They've got these new gizmos and gadgets that I wish I had back then!
