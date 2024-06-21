This Is the Deadliest Body of Water in Yakima Washington, Why Is It So Dangerous?
It's been a while since I've been out on a lake; I think the last time I was on a boat in the river was about 14 years ago when I went on a camping trip with friends and we slept on the banks of Lake Chelan. It was glorious--and SAFE!
The deadliest lake in America in recent times according to me is Lake Lanier. Don’t ever go into Lake Lanier! I don't even live in Georgia and I know not to go into that lake. It doesn't matter if you're in a boat or swimming, something deadly is always happening in that lake.
The deadliest lake in Washington state may be Lake Washington, but the deadliest river in Yakima is the Yakima River.
Recent drownings in the Yakima River have many residents on edge:
Last month, an 84-year-old man died in the Yakima River during the annual Gap 2 Gap races. How tragic!
In 2022, a young boy went missing during a family trip to Sarg Hubbard Park. The body of precious Lucian was found in the Yakima River, and it was discovered that he had wandered off and drowned.
WHY IS THE YAKIMA RIVER SO DEADLY?
The Yakima River is so deadly because of the cold water, strong currents, hidden rocks, not enough safety measures to prevent people from falling in, and people not wearing life jackets!
Safety Tips for Yakima River (and rivers in general)
#1: WEAR A LIFE JACKET NO MATTER THE WATER LEVEL
#2: ALWAYS EXPECT THE WATER TO BE COLD AND DRESS APPROPRIATELY
Now that you've been warned and are aware to be safe in the Yakima River, here are some fun things to do near this beautiful body of water:
Fishing, kayaking, floating the river (when it’s safe!), wine tasting, hiking, and camping.
