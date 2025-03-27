The Oregon Health Authority keeps track of baby names, and they even have a list of the most popular ones. It’s a cool reference for you parents-to-be to help generate some ideas for naming your newborns.

These 11 Classic Baby Names Have Lost All Popularity in Oregon

Some co-workers of mine recently had babies: one’s name is Frankie and the other’s name is Maverick. These are certainly cool names, but they are not considered “popular" these days. I love the fresh originality!

It Was Hard for Me to Pick a Name for My Baby...At First

When I had my baby in 2011, I was torn trying to decide what name should be given. I didn’t know the “sex” of my baby, so I narrowed it down to Weston if it was a boy, and Sophia, Olivia, Brooklyn if it was a girl. After all those hours racking my brain, I ended up naming my daughter Willow! Awwe, she was such a cutie pie, apple of my eye!

-Reesha and Baby Willow 2011 Reesha Cosby via Facebook

These Top Baby Names in Oregon: They Have ALL Gone Out of Style!

These are the top 11 baby names in Oregon over the past 100+ years:

Mary

Jennifer

Linda

Patricia

Elizabeth

Susan

Sarah

Jessica

Barbara

Emily

Karen

Michael

Robert

David

James

John

William

Richard

Daniel

Christopher

Thomas

Steven

Oregon's 11 Evolving Baby Name Trends What's Going Out of Style

The 11 Most Popular Baby Names in Oregon: A Complete Overview

According to Oregon.gov, the most recent tabulation of the most popular baby names in Oregon were:

Oliver

Theodore

Liam

Henry

Noah

Mateo

Benjamin

William

Ezra

Hudson

Jack

Olivia

Amelia

Evelyn

Charlotte

Emma

Sophia

Isabella

Mia

Hazel

Harper

Luna

I wonder what this tells us about our generation of baby names. If anything, we can see global influences are shaping our first names.

America is a melting pot of so many cultures, yet it’s quite interesting to me to see which baby names come out on top.

