Oregon’s 11 Evolving Baby Name Trends: What’s Going Out of Style?
The Oregon Health Authority keeps track of baby names, and they even have a list of the most popular ones. It’s a cool reference for you parents-to-be to help generate some ideas for naming your newborns.
Some co-workers of mine recently had babies: one’s name is Frankie and the other’s name is Maverick. These are certainly cool names, but they are not considered “popular" these days. I love the fresh originality!
It Was Hard for Me to Pick a Name for My Baby...At First
When I had my baby in 2011, I was torn trying to decide what name should be given. I didn’t know the “sex” of my baby, so I narrowed it down to Weston if it was a boy, and Sophia, Olivia, Brooklyn if it was a girl. After all those hours racking my brain, I ended up naming my daughter Willow! Awwe, she was such a cutie pie, apple of my eye!
These Top Baby Names in Oregon: They Have ALL Gone Out of Style!
These are the top 11 baby names in Oregon over the past 100+ years:
OREGON: The top 11 baby names for girls:
Mary
Jennifer
Linda
Patricia
Elizabeth
Susan
Sarah
Jessica
Barbara
Emily
Karen
OREGON: The top 11 baby names for boys:
Michael
Robert
David
James
John
William
Richard
Daniel
Christopher
Thomas
Steven
The 11 Most Popular Baby Names in Oregon: A Complete Overview
According to Oregon.gov, the most recent tabulation of the most popular baby names in Oregon were:
Top 11 Baby Boy Names:
Oliver
Theodore
Liam
Henry
Noah
Mateo
Benjamin
William
Ezra
Hudson
Jack
Baby Girl Names:
Olivia
Amelia
Evelyn
Charlotte
Emma
Sophia
Isabella
Mia
Hazel
Harper
Luna
I wonder what this tells us about our generation of baby names. If anything, we can see global influences are shaping our first names.
America is a melting pot of so many cultures, yet it’s quite interesting to me to see which baby names come out on top.
