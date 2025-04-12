The 1 Hidden Laptop Secret Some WA Residents Are Just Discovering

I have 10 important shortcut "key" takeaways; get it? These are important yet relatively unknown ways you can make your fingers' lives easier on your desktop or laptop keyboard.

Learning certain keyboard shortcuts has been a lifesaver for me. I've been able to recover something important that I accidentally deleted by hitting Control + Z. I've been able to make a whole chunk of text bold just by typing Control + B. I've even learned a shortcut to making screenshots on a MAC laptop without having to screenshot the whole page (keep reading for that "hidden" secret).

I first learned about computers in a fifth-grade computer science class. Our teacher had been an employee of IBM back in the day, so he was so excited to teach us little newbies about html and coding. We also learned that there are many tricks hidden away behind the keyboard.

Desktop and Laptop Shortcut Key Secrets You Need to Know

By now, mostly everyone with a laptop knows you can use the shortkey Control + Alt + Delete to reboot your computer, but do you know the #1 shortkey I think everyone should know about? I'll fill you in below.

Here are some easy ones you probably already know:

Copy Text: Control C

Paste Text: Control V

Cut Text: Control X

Now We're Cooking! Let's try some more shortkeys.

Undo a Delete: Control Z

Control O: Try it and see what happens!

Expert Geek Tip Here: Refresh Your Page by using Shift + F5 (don't try that one right now; wait until you finish reading this article first!)

Here is the number one hidden shortkey not many people know about or use like I do. This is my favorite shortkey: Control F (Command F on a MAC). It helps you find a word on any web page or document on your screen. Try it now on your laptop/desktop and see what happens!

**On a MAC, instead of using a "Control" button, you have the "Command" button (⌘).

Speaking of MAC computers, here's how you can make a quick screenshot of a specific section on your desktop/laptop: Shift + Command + 5! Once you have adjusted your screenshot to cover the space you want, hit "Enter" to save it! (You can rename it later in your Finder downloads.)

This is a shortkey not even I knew about: On a Non-Mac Computer or Laptop: Ctrl + K. It prompts you to insert a hyperlink on text!

Okay, we've had enough nerding out for now. Until next time, you newbs!

