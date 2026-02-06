Super Bowl Snacks Super Bowl Snacks Photo Credit Michael DeMocker on Unsplash loading...

The second you walk into a grocery store around Washington State these days, you're going to be hit in the face with stacks of Super Bowl snack foods. If you're like me and waiting until the very last minute to plan your Super Bowl foods menu, we can breathe a sigh of relief by checking out the recommendations on this menu idea list below.

No matter who we're rooting to win the Super Bowl (GO HAWKS!!!) most Washingtonians are thinking beyond the chips and salsa for super bowl food ideas--we want to make our menus to match our excitement about the big game.

The Most Popular Super Bowl Party Food Ideas for Washington and Oregon

Even if your team doesn't win, at least the food will be MMM-MMM-GOOD with these hand-picked Super Bowl Food recipes. They are easy to make and very tasty.

I've broken down the categories below with: Appetizers, Vegan, Desserts, Beverages, and Entrees.

Appetizers

Dipping Sauce: Cheesy, Meaty Rotel Cheese Dip

Hummus

Sliders

Bread Rolls

Vegan Super Bowl Snacks

Hummus

Desserts

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies are reportedly the most searched Super Bowl dessert food recipe according to coffeeness.de

Beverages

Jello Shots

12th Man Margarita

Entrees

Seattle Dog (Cream cheese, onions, grilled onions, and mustard; Optional: sauerkraut, jalapenos, Sriracha sauce, or barbeque sauce)

Buffalo Wings

Tacos

Pasta

Mexican Food

When Is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots is on Sunday, February 8th, and will be broadcasted live from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

You can watch it 3:30 p.m. on your local NBC station.

How to Listen to the Super Bowl

Listen to the big game here on our certified streaming station app.

The most popular Super Bowl snacks across America are crockpot meatballs, guac & chips, tater tots, potato chips, Buffalo wings, spinach artichoke dip, nachos, and chili. In Washington, there is a debate for the top snack: it's either Buffalo wings, chocolate chip cookies, or hummus, according to several online sources including this one.