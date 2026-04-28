What kinds of mushrooms can people forage in Washington State? State of Tourism Washington says there are the right times to go foraging for certain mushrooms, and that there are over 1,400 species of them in the wild.

Many chefs love to go hunting for mushrooms to use in their restaurant recipes, but you don't have to be a professional to love hunting for mushrooms.

Read More: Explore 6 Spectacular Mushrooms That Washington Loves the Best

"Washington State is a mushroom foraging paradise." - MushroomTracker.ca

King Boletus Mushrooms King Boletetus Mushroom Photo Credit Julia Monika Nilsen on Unsplash loading...

Don't Eat That Wild Mushroom Yet!

Make sure your foraged mushrooms are not poisonous! One new way to identify edible mushrooms is MushroomIdentificationOnline.com, where you can upload a picture of the mushroom to see if there are any toxic warnings for it.

Wild Morel Mushroom Wild Morel Mushroom. Photo Credit: Alla Kemelmakher on Unsplash loading...

Mushroom hunters recommend you search for them rainforests, and in the woods. Some foragers recommend the Quinault Rainforest, Wynoochee Lake, and other spots within Gray Harbor County. One of the most common mushrooms you'll find here in Washington are Turkey Tail Mushrooms, as Bird Watching HQ reveals.

Locals Tip: You can only collect two gallons of wild mushrooms (and berries, nuts, and other edible fruits and plants). This state law also includes transportation and possession of the above. Yes, you can get arrested for foraging too many wild mushrooms! The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife don't play that!

4 Wild Mushrooms You Can Forage in Washington This Spring

Get our free mobile app

FALL MUSHROOM FORAGING

Golden Chanterelles : Aug-Nov Typically found in Western Washington inside woods and forests

: Aug-Nov King Boletes (Porcini): Fall Kitsap County is the best spot for these mushrooms.

(Porcini): Fall Matsutake: September-December