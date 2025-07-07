There is such a thing as paradise on earth, literally: the town of Paradise near Mount Rainier in Washington State not only holds the title in its name but also in its stunning views.

Along the path up the dormant volcano lies a hiking trail that is so picturesque, it was recently named on the Betway casino blog in their top ten most scenic trails in the U.S. list.

A breathtaking view of a small waterfall in front of Mount Rainier along Skyline Loop Mount Rainier Skyline Loop. Screenshot: Parking Nationally via TikTok loading...

Skyline Loop: A Breathtaking Hike to Put on Your WA State Bucket List

If you are like me, you have taken the road trip to Mount Rainier and huffed and puffed all the way to the top of the Skyline Loop trail. Our out-of-shape body types aside, the views of the hike are even more breathtaking.

Make sure to bring a camera or a fully charged cell phone so that you can take pictures, selfies, and videos. Skyline loop is one of the most popular spots for taking pics for The 'Gram and videos on TikTok.

Know Before You Go: No dogs are allowed.

"The Skyline Trail is paved and steep, but the first part can be hiked by those in power chairs with no problem and by those in manual chairs with assistance until about halfway to Myrtle Falls, when you reach a bench. After that bench, the paved trail becomes so steep that power chairs will need a good battery and hikers in manual chairs will need an extremely strong pusher. Unfortunately, the accessible part of the trail doesn't have views of either Myrtle Falls or the glaciers." - Washington Trails Association

Mount Rainier Skyline Loop Trail. with wildflowers and a scenic mountain view Mount Rainier Skyline Loop Trail. Photo Credit: Ashlynn Murphy on Unsplash loading...

You won't believe how gorgeous the scenery is along the Skyline Loop Trail. Or maybe you will! Parking Nationally on TikTok gives us a quick peek in their video below.

Betway says they counted over 50,000 Instagram and AllTrails pictures and hashtagged posts for Washington's Skyline Loop Trail, which is why it was named #7 on their list for 2025. Put 'visit Skyline Loop Trail' on your bucket list of places to see this year!

