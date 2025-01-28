They had me at chocolate. And wine! And the weekend!

I am looking forward to the upcoming Red, Wine, and Chocolate weekend here in the Yakima Valley. I am fortunate enough to be friends with a few winery owners, and one of them reminded me that the event is coming up soon.

It's always filled with hours of hanging with my lovely friends, eating delicous bites of chocolate, and pairing them with local Valley wines. Someone always plays the designated driver so that the rest of the crew can have some fun. In years past, I remember hearing how eventgoers would beg their pregnant friends to be the DD, ha!

WHAT IS RED, WINE, AND CHOCOLATE WEEKEND?

We have dozens of wineries in the award-winning Yakima Valley (we were named the #1 wine country in the nation by readers of USA Today)! Several of them will be opening the doors to their tasting rooms this Valentine's Day and President's Day Weekend (February 14-17) for a special celebration of love, chocolate-inspired bites, and a variety of red wines.

Expect to see a few live bands, food trucks, and decadent chocolates and chocolate-y desserts, as VisitYakima reports.

A list of participating wineries includes:

Two Mountain Winery

BonAir Winery

Van Arnam Vineyards

Yakima Valley Vintners

Tieton Cider Works

5th Line Brewing Co.

Single Hill Brewing Co.

AntoLin Cellars

See the full list of all participating wineries and breweries for the Red, Wine, and Chocolate Yakima Valley Weekend at VisitYakima.com.

