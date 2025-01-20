TL;DR Version: We've got a list of fun things to do in the 5 prettiest downtown cities in WA when the sun goes down.

There have been many articles written about the top downtowns to visit in Washington, but I haven’t really seen ones that focus on the “after dark."

The following cities are so lovely that one might want to spend all day inside them, so what do they look like after the sun goes down: Friday Harbor, Queen Anne, Roslyn, Richland, and Leavenworth.

via GIPHY

Here are some of the most popular questions people ask about night life in Washington.

QUESTIONS LIKE:

WHAT ARE THE BEST PLACES FOR LIVE MUSIC IN…

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC NIGHT OUT IN…

WHAT ARE THE BEST ROOFTOP BARS IN…

1 . Roslyn, WA

What are some great places to go for live music in Roslyn?

The Brick

What are some hidden gems for nightlife in Roslyn?

The Coal Miners Memorial

2 . Richland, WA

What are some hidden gems for nightlife in Richland?

LuLu Craft Bar

What are some great places to go for live music in Richland?

Check the Tri City Vibe for the best night life suggestions!

Get our free mobile app

3. Leavenworth, WA

What is the best place to go dancing at night in downtown Leavenworth?

Old Post Office Saloon

Where is the best place to people watch at night in downtown Leavenworth?

Along Front St, where all the cool touristy shops are!

4 . Queen Anne (Seattle)

What is the best rooftop bar in Queen Anne?

Altitude Sky Lounge

What is one of the best restaurants in Queen Anne?

Toulouse Petit Kitchen

5. Friday Harbor, WA

What is the best rooftop bar in downtown Friday Harbor?

Friday Harbor Sky Bar

Where is the best place to go for a romantic night out in Friday Harbor?

Downriggers Restaurant in the San Juan Islands

On your next trip to one of these pretty Pacific Northwest downtowns in Washington, make sure to check out these popular places for a fun night on the town after dark!

RELATED: Here Are The Top 5 Things Guy Fieri Probably Just Tried At Two Leavenworth Restaurants

https://mega993online.com/guy-fieri-all-american-road-trip-leavenworth-washington-state-2022/

MORE TO READ:

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall! Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein