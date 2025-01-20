Top 5 Prettiest Downtowns in Washington After Dark
TL;DR Version: We've got a list of fun things to do in the 5 prettiest downtown cities in WA when the sun goes down.
There have been many articles written about the top downtowns to visit in Washington, but I haven’t really seen ones that focus on the “after dark."
The following cities are so lovely that one might want to spend all day inside them, so what do they look like after the sun goes down: Friday Harbor, Queen Anne, Roslyn, Richland, and Leavenworth.
Here are some of the most popular questions people ask about night life in Washington.
QUESTIONS LIKE:
- WHAT ARE THE BEST PLACES FOR LIVE MUSIC IN…
- WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC NIGHT OUT IN…
- WHAT ARE THE BEST ROOFTOP BARS IN…
1 . Roslyn, WA
What are some great places to go for live music in Roslyn?
The Brick
What are some hidden gems for nightlife in Roslyn?
2 . Richland, WA
What are some hidden gems for nightlife in Richland?
LuLu Craft Bar
What are some great places to go for live music in Richland?
Check the Tri City Vibe for the best night life suggestions!
3. Leavenworth, WA
What is the best place to go dancing at night in downtown Leavenworth?
Where is the best place to people watch at night in downtown Leavenworth?
Along Front St, where all the cool touristy shops are!
4 . Queen Anne (Seattle)
What is the best rooftop bar in Queen Anne?
What is one of the best restaurants in Queen Anne?
5. Friday Harbor, WA
What is the best rooftop bar in downtown Friday Harbor?
Where is the best place to go for a romantic night out in Friday Harbor?
Downriggers Restaurant in the San Juan Islands
On your next trip to one of these pretty Pacific Northwest downtowns in Washington, make sure to check out these popular places for a fun night on the town after dark!
