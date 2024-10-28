Local Lottery Luck: TWO $1M Lottery Wins in Washington

I used to buy lottery tickets all the time but after spending all that money and only coming up with $49 for my total collective wins left a sour taste in my mouth.

At least I know that the money I'm spending on those tickets is going to good use.

WHAT DOES WASHINGTON USE LOTTERY MONEY FOR?

There are many benefits to other people spending up their money on lottery tickets here in Washington. Some of the proceeds pay for the Problem Gambling Hotline, college grants and scholarships, and vocational programs for Washington residents.

The Washington State Powerball is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and the drawing is at 7:59 p.m. each of those days.

FUN FACT: The Powerball drawing cut-off time is at 6:45 p.m. on game days.

UNCLAIMED MILLION DOLLAR WINNING POWERBALL TICKETS

WA Lottery Unclaimed Prizes walottery.com loading...

The Unclaimed Prize page on the Washington Lottery website shows that two people have yet to claim their winning tickets: each worth $1,000,000!

One person bought a $1,000,000 ticket in Eastsound for the October 16th drawing. They will need to claim their wins by April 14, 2025.

Check your ticket for these numbers: 04, 30, 39, 44, 60 (11 is the Powerball Number)

The other person purchased a million-dollar winning ticket in Brewster back in September (9/10/24). They have until March 9th next year to claim their winning prize.

These are the winning numbers for that one: 01, 02, 16, 24, 66, (06 is the Powerball Number).

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE THE WINNING LOTTERY TICKETS?

If you won those million-dollar lottery tickets, you need to call a lottery office and make an appointment to claim your prize. This rule is the same for anyone winning $601 or more.

Bring your photo I.D., Social Security Card, and of course, the winning lottery ticket with you.

There are currently Washington Lottery offices in the following six cities:

Everett

Federal Way

Olympia

Spokane

Tri-Cities

Vancouver

