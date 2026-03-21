Must Have Pickleball Gear For Beginners In Washington State

You've heard it's the biggest growing sport in America, but if you're new to playing pickleball, what kind of stuff do you need to play (besides a paddle)? Here's one thing we found out, pickleball gear was the #3 gift choice for Christmas in WA in 2025, and this year, the sport is getting even bigger.

PIckleball PIckleball PHoto Credit Jon Matthews on Unsplash loading...

There are at least 4 things I think every new pickleball beginner should get before they start playing the game. Believe me, it will help you not only look like a pro before you go, they will also be extremely helpful for you! I wish somebody had told ME this list before my daughter and I started playing.

Pickleball Paddle Pickleball Court Shoes Indoor or Outdoor Pickleballs Pickleball Sling Bag or Backpack

You have to have the right kind of sports shoes to play-make sure they are non-slip. Paddles are fun to search for online and in your local sporting goods stores.

You don't necessarily need to buy pickleballs because I guarantee people on the court have plenty and don't mind sharing, and having some kind of bag to keep your pickleball gear is just a smart thing to do.

There's one more thing that I feel will help you feel like a mini-Venus and Serena Williams (okay, wait, they aren't pickleball stars, but damned close to it): A sweet pickleball outfit!

That fit has got to be...chef's kiss!

via GIPHY

They'll Be Calling You "Hot Lips" on the Pickleball Court with this paddle!

Pink Lips PIckleball Paddle Picklefab via Amazon loading...

Read More: The One Item People in WA Seem to Be Panic-Buying for Christmas

You don't have to join a pickleball club to get started, but once you get the hang of playing, you just might want to join one. Or at the least, find a bigger court to play in.

Did You Know: The largest reported indoor pickleball court in Washington State is the Side Out Tsunami Pickleball Center in Seattle?

"With 26 professional grade indoor pickleball courts including three championship courts across nearly 100,000 square feet, we have the space and the programming to match." - Side Out Tsunami Pickleball Center