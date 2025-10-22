4 Dangerous Things You Should NEVER Put on Your Pet’s Halloween Costume
A safety checklist of what not to put on your pet's Halloween costume, plus three fun Halloween events for your pets here in Washington State.
Here in Washington, we have thousands of pet owners who love dressing them up in Halloween costumes. Seattle alone has an estimated 153,000 dogs, says Homes by Xan, and the state overall has more cat owners than dogs, according to Pet Pawlicy.
Your pet's Halloween costume might come from a store, but even if you make your pet's costume by hand, it's important to make sure it doesn't have any dangerous elements on it.
Dr. Catriona Love, Medical Director of the brand-new Heart of Chelsea Ballard Animal Hospital, shared with me some direct quotes and it's really great advice about pet costumes and pet safety this Halloween. (Check out the full list of tips in the photo gallery below.)
Word to the Wise: Black Cats Are Not Bad Luck
Please be kind to black kitty cats! Dr. Love says that they are usually "the last to be adopted, if at all, from a shelter, and Halloween might just be the perfect time to adopt one."
I have a black cat named Fluffy, and he is the sweetest little guy!
Halloween Is Not Always a Pet's Favorite Time of the Year
Most people know by now that chocolate can be deadly for pets, but other candy can be just as bad. Ingesting chewing gum left on the pavement can be even more dangerous than chocolate, and hard candies pose a choking risk. And while it’s fun to open up your door to trick or treaters, lots of dogs become anxious or aggressive and should be kept in a separate room.
Dr. Catriona Love, Heart of Chelsea Ballard Animal Hospital
Read More: These Are the Most 'Washington' Cat Outfits Ever—Agree or Nah?
Before we view the list of dangerous things that could hurt your costumed pet, here are 3 fun Washington State events you can take them this Halloween!
1. Barks and Boos Halloween Party
2410 Naches Heights Rd, Yakima
October 31, 4 to 7 P.M.
2. Halloweenie
92308 E Locust Grove Rd, Kennewick
Wednesday, October 22, 4 to 8 P.M.
3. Dog Days at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park
11610 Trek Dr E, Eatonville
Friday, October 31, 9:30 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.
