Driving in Washington State is a privilege, not a right.

I've been told that when I got into a little bit of trouble in the past and had my license suspended for a minute. Ever since then, I have tried my best to be extremely careful to obey every single driving law.

This New Washington Driving Law Carries Severe Penalties in 2025 Canva loading...

DID YOU KNOW?...

If you're turning left on a one-way street, it is illegal in Washington to turn into a different lane than the one you're in.

Yeah, that's called an IMPROPER LANE CHANGE. Ugh, I am still mad about that time I got a ticket for one of those in Wenatchee! Folks, please stay in your lane when turning and then use those newfangled BLINKERS to change to a different lane. Learn from my mistakes.

DID YOU ALSO KNOW...

Sure, we all know that it's illegal to drink and drive. Washington currently has a .08 blood alcohol limit but there's already lawmakers nipping at the door to change it to .05--which basically could mean tens of thousands more drivers in Washington could be eligible for a DUI, reckless driving, or even negligent driving.

Getting one of those bad boys on your record can in some cases figuratively and literally wreck your life--and that of innocent others.

This could be one reason for the new driving law that takes effect in Washington beginning January 1st.

Warning - WA Drivers Face Jail & Fines in New Driving Law in 2025 Canva loading...

If you get convicted for negligent driving that causes death or serious injuries to someone, boy, are you in for a humdinger, as people used to say when I was growing up in Tennesse.

Breaking this law could have you facing instant jail time, fines up to 5 grand, the loss of your privilege to drive in Washington, background checks coming up with some really bad stuff on it, and not to mention completely ruining someone else's life (and that of their families) for no good reason!

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, "Vulnerable road users are people on our roads and sidewalks" who are:

Walking

Biking

Riding scooters and skateboards

Using mobility aids

Riding motorcycles

Traveling by horseback

Driving a tractor without a protective shell

For more info on this new Washington law, please look up the RCW law about negligent driving with a vulnerable user victim.

