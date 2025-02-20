This Washington city REALLY wants you to move there
Seattle is the Emerald City, Spokane is Lilac City, and there's one city that is about to pull out all the stops to get you to move there. It is the third biggest city in the entire state of Washington!
Welcome to T-Town!
There are surprisingly two or three nicknames for Tacoma: from Grit City to T-Town to the City of Destiny. Pierce County officials want you to make Tacoma your city of destiny, and they are counting on you to move here by 2040.
The Urbanist reported on the Home in Tacoma plan that is aiming to provide thousands of affordable housing options for newcomers.
There's So Much to Love About
Tacompton Tacoma
Tacoma wants to increase the population to 325,000 people by 2040, and I think they'll actually do it, too. Locals get to enjoy the beauty of Mount Rainier on a sunny day. They are almost a hop, skip, and a jump from Seattle. They get amazing concerts with big name stars at the Tacoma Dome.
If you do end up moving there though, just know you will get looked at sideways if you walk around with an umbrella! HA!
@savagesheed_mia Its essentially a felony #seattle #seattletiktok #seattlewashington #portland #portlandoregon #pnw #pnwlife #tacoma #washingtonstate ♬ the king felt true fear for the first time - 🔥Johnell 🔥
Don't tell anyone I said so, but the best things to do if you move to Tacoma are hike, go to shows, hang out with friends, and wear your flannel without judgement.
Many locals say they hope that the city will bring in some new major employers to the area before pursuing lofty plans to increase the population.
