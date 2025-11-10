15 Yakima Valley Restaurants People Say You Have to Eat At

15 Yakima Valley Restaurants People Say You Have to Eat At

Powerhouse Grill in Yakima, WA. Photo: Google Street View

People ask us where the best places are to eat around the Yakima Valley all the time. Here's the latest list!

You've got your pick of American-style food like burgers, and then we branch out to enjoy the best of our multi-cultural restaurants here in the Valley.

Whether you're going to be passing through Yakima Valley on some kind of a trip (road trip, business trip, or a visit to family and friends) or moving here, having this list handy will save you a lot of time searching on the internet for "best places to eat in Yakima."

Google Street View
loading...

Discover Yakima Valley’s Best Restaurants-You Have to Try at Least Once

Some places we've got have been famous to foodies around the country for a couple of decades, like Miner's in Union Gap and Los Hernandez Tamales. New places on the scene have caught national attention, too, like Crafted and Brunch, Bubbles & Bliss.

Don't discount the other best restaurants that you'll want to eat at, the kind that locals will tell you to try the most. I've sorted them out by category, since I feel like that's the easiest way to figure out what you want to eat and then go from there.

AMERICAN

 

EUROPEAN

 

ASIAN

 

CENTRAL AMERICAN

 

INDIAN

Read More: The Best Favorite Oldest Restaurants in Yakima WA

 

DESSERTS & PASTRIES, & BAKERY

  • DESSERTS/PASTRIES: The Donut Bar (Formerly Don's Donuts & Julie's Java) 1024 W Nob Hill Blvd

 

FUSION:

THEN VS. NOW: 50 Google Pics Show the History of Yakima, WA

We'll throw in a bonus pic at the end!

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA