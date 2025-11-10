15 Yakima Valley Restaurants People Say You Have to Eat At
People ask us where the best places are to eat around the Yakima Valley all the time. Here's the latest list!
You've got your pick of American-style food like burgers, and then we branch out to enjoy the best of our multi-cultural restaurants here in the Valley.
Whether you're going to be passing through Yakima Valley on some kind of a trip (road trip, business trip, or a visit to family and friends) or moving here, having this list handy will save you a lot of time searching on the internet for "best places to eat in Yakima."
Discover Yakima Valley’s Best Restaurants-You Have to Try at Least Once
Some places we've got have been famous to foodies around the country for a couple of decades, like Miner's in Union Gap and Los Hernandez Tamales. New places on the scene have caught national attention, too, like Crafted and Brunch, Bubbles & Bliss.
Don't discount the other best restaurants that you'll want to eat at, the kind that locals will tell you to try the most. I've sorted them out by category, since I feel like that's the easiest way to figure out what you want to eat and then go from there.
AMERICAN
- SOUL FOOD: Miz Dee's All About BBQ & More Second Generation (Open Thursday 11 a.m through 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.)
- PIZZA: Hoptown, 2560 Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato
- BURGERS: Red Robin, 2702 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima
- FAMILY STYLE: Powerhouse Grill, 3807 River Rd,
EUROPEAN
- GREEK: Zullee's Kabob House, 2706 W Nob Hill Blvd #103
- FRENCH: Chez Torrez, 210 S 72nd Ave, Yakima
ASIAN
- CHINESE: Golden Wheel/The Lotus Room, 9 S 1st St, Yakima
- VIETNAMESE: Mom's Dishes, 1802 S 1st St, Yakima
- KOREAN: Joy Garden
- THAI: Yakima Thai cuisine, 14 Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima
- SUSHI & JAPANESE: Ozeki Japanese Restaurant, 1527 Summitview Ave, Yakima
CENTRAL AMERICAN
- MEXICAN: El Mirador 2, 1601 E Yakima Ave, Yakima
- EL SALVADOREAN: Don Mateo 704 Wisconsin Ave, Tieton
INDIAN
- INDIAN: Taj Palace, 2710 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima
Read More: The Best Favorite Oldest Restaurants in Yakima WA
DESSERTS & PASTRIES, & BAKERY
- DESSERTS/PASTRIES: The Donut Bar (Formerly Don's Donuts & Julie's Java) 1024 W Nob Hill Blvd
FUSION:
- EZ Tiger, 222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima
THEN VS. NOW: 50 Google Pics Show the History of Yakima, WA
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby