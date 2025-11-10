15 Yakima Valley Restaurants People Say You Have to Eat At

People ask us where the best places are to eat around the Yakima Valley all the time. Here's the latest list!

You've got your pick of American-style food like burgers, and then we branch out to enjoy the best of our multi-cultural restaurants here in the Valley.

Whether you're going to be passing through Yakima Valley on some kind of a trip (road trip, business trip, or a visit to family and friends) or moving here, having this list handy will save you a lot of time searching on the internet for "best places to eat in Yakima."

Soul Food Miz Dee's All About BBQ Restaurant on Yakima Ave Google Street View loading...

Discover Yakima Valley’s Best Restaurants-You Have to Try at Least Once

Some places we've got have been famous to foodies around the country for a couple of decades, like Miner's in Union Gap and Los Hernandez Tamales. New places on the scene have caught national attention, too, like Crafted and Brunch, Bubbles & Bliss.

Don't discount the other best restaurants that you'll want to eat at, the kind that locals will tell you to try the most. I've sorted them out by category, since I feel like that's the easiest way to figure out what you want to eat and then go from there.

AMERICAN

EUROPEAN

GREEK: Zullee's Kabob House , 2706 W Nob Hill Blvd #103

, 2706 W Nob Hill Blvd #103 FRENCH: Chez Torrez , 210 S 72nd Ave, Yakima

ASIAN

CHINESE: Golden Wheel/The Lotus Room , 9 S 1st St, Yakima

, 9 S 1st St, Yakima VIETNAMESE: Mom's Dishes , 1802 S 1st St, Yakima

, 1802 S 1st St, Yakima KOREAN: Joy Garden

THAI: Yakima Thai cuisine, 14 Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima

SUSHI & JAPANESE: Ozeki Japanese Restaurant , 1527 Summitview Ave, Yakima

CENTRAL AMERICAN

MEXICAN: El Mirador 2 , 1601 E Yakima Ave, Yakima

, 1601 E Yakima Ave, Yakima EL SALVADOREAN: Don Mateo 704 Wisconsin Ave, Tieton

INDIAN

INDIAN: Taj Palace , 2710 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

Read More: The Best Favorite Oldest Restaurants in Yakima WA

DESSERTS & PASTRIES, & BAKERY

DESSERTS/PASTRIES: The Donut Bar (Formerly Don's Donuts & Julie's Java) 1024 W Nob Hill Blvd

FUSION:

EZ Tiger , 222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima