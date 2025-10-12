The 7 Most Popular Cities Tourists Like to Visit in Washington State
In 2024, there were over 110.8 million visitors to Washington, according to an industry report from State of Washington Tourism. Some of the most popular cities that tourists visit aren't surprising, with Seattle making the top of the list. Others in the top 7, however, might shock you a little bit.
Washington's Tourism Regions
Locals refer to the geographic locations in Washington as ether "The Westside" or "Eastern WA" , but state tourism boards recognize them this way:
- Northwest
- North Central
- Eastern
- Southwest
- The Peninsulas
- Wine Country
- Metro Puget Sound
Flying into Washington State: The Most Popular Airports
The most popular airports tourists use to fly into Washington include:
- Pasco: Tri-Cities Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- Everett: Paine Field
- Spokane International Airport
Most Popular Cities Tourists Visit in WA
Seattle
One of the coolest tourism experiences to do in Seattle is to see the Amazon Spheres. You have to reserve tickets and they are only available twice a month on a first come, first served basis.
Leavenworth
Some might think the best time to visit Leavenworth is during Christmastime when you look like you're inside the middle of a snow globe, but people like me love to visit when the crowds aren't so heavy, which is during the spring!
Tacoma
The City of Destiny is one of the biggest tourism draws in Washington. Tacoma is great for families, by the way. I recommend everyone take a visit to the Chihuly Bridge of Glass!
Everett
A great place to visit in Everett is Jetty Island, especially in the summertime.or see a big concert or a hockey game at the Angel of the Winds Arena.
Bellevue
The best thing about visiting Bellevue is going shopping! I love going to shops I wish were in my town, like Crate and Barrel, The Container Store, Anthropologie, Barnes and Noble, H&M, L'Occitane, Pottery Barn, and Williams Sonoma! You can find them at Bellevue Square.
Walla Walla
Wineries are the biggest tourism draw to Walla Walla. Even celebrities like Kyle MacLachlan have wines here, Pursued by Bear.
Long Beach
This amazing beach on the coast is not only a favorite of fellow Washington residents, it's also a huge tourist and vacation rental destination.
Of course Seattle tops the list of popular tourist cities, but which city do you think more people should visit to appreciate?
