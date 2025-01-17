Pasco & Ellensburg Send 3 Youths to McDonald’s All-American Games

Three amazing young athletes from Washington State are headed to Brooklyn to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games! What a great honor and reward for their hard work!

The McDonald's All-American Games are a series of games for high school basketball players--we're talking about the best of the best. Forty-eight girls and boys from all over the country get to convene to compete for the top prize!

McDonald's All-American Games With Half Time Performances from Lil Yachty and Bia Getty Images for the McDonalds A loading...

Each player was nominated by their high school varsity head coach, principal, athletic director, or the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee in order to be a player in the games.

After being nominated, players are evaluated on specific athletic achievements, behavior, and academic achievements.

Finally, after making the cut, they were invited to come to New York to play in the event coming up in April.**

Get our free mobile app

McDonald's All-American Games With Half Time Performances from Lil Yachty and Bia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the McDonalds All American Games loading...

McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Games - Players from Washington State

Kaia played for Chiawana High School. She's now listed on the roster at Lobo Womens' Basketball team in Albuquerque.

Malia, currently a high school senior, also played for Chiawana High School. She was even featured in Sports Illustrated for her local and international basketball honors.

Ellensburg High School senior, Jamison, was recently voted Athlete of the Week by the Daily Record News. Phillip is signed up to play next year on the women's basketball team in Bozeman for Montana State.

Lil Yachty poses with the 2024 McDonald's All-American Girls basketball team

Lil Yachty poses with the McDonald's All-American Games Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the McDonalds All American Games loading...

If you aren't lucky enough to make the trip to watch our hometown girls play at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, you can watch (both the girls' and boys' games) from home if you have access to ESPN and ESPN2. You could even make a watch party out of it!

**The McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game is on Tuesday, April 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Boys Game starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN, according to a media release.

The Greatest Athletes in Washington & Oregon History Whether they were born here, grew up here, went to college here, or played professionally here, these are the athletes you can't forget if you're from the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen