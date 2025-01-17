Pasco & Ellensburg Send 3 Youths to McDonald’s All-American Games

Pasco &#038; Ellensburg Send 3 Youths to McDonald&#8217;s All-American Games

Canva

Three amazing young athletes from Washington State are headed to Brooklyn to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games! What a great honor and reward for their hard work!

The McDonald's All-American Games are a series of games for high school basketball players--we're talking about the best of the best. Forty-eight girls and boys from all over the country get to convene to compete for the top prize!

Getty Images for the McDonalds A
Each player was nominated by their high school varsity head coach, principal, athletic director, or the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee in order to be a player in the games.

After being nominated, players are evaluated on specific athletic achievements, behavior, and academic achievements.

Finally, after making the cut, they were invited to come to New York to play in the event coming up in April.**

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the McDonalds All American Games
McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Games - Players from Washington State

 

Kaia Foster

Kaia played for Chiawana High School. She's now listed on the roster at Lobo Womens' Basketball team in Albuquerque.

 

Malia Ruud

Malia, currently a high school senior, also played for Chiawana High School. She was even featured in Sports Illustrated for her local and international basketball honors.

 

Jamison Phillip

Ellensburg High School senior, Jamison, was recently voted Athlete of the Week by the Daily Record News. Phillip is signed up to play next year on the women's basketball team in Bozeman for Montana State.

 

 Lil Yachty poses with the 2024 McDonald's All-American Girls basketball team 
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the McDonalds All American Games
If you aren't lucky enough to make the trip to watch our hometown girls play at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, you can watch (both the girls' and boys' games) from home if you have access to ESPN and ESPN2. You could even make a watch party out of it!

 

 

**The McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game is on Tuesday, April 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Boys Game starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN, according to a media release.

 

