A Look Inside the Most Decadent Airbnb Seattle Has to Offer
In a world of minimalism vibes out here in the Pacific Northwest, I am here for the luxury experiences! I have just discovered an Airbnb that is serving some over the top realness and I just had to share it with you.
Nestled in the heart of Belltown Seattle is an apartment rental that is so decadent, it’s developed a reputation for being a hot spot for social media influencers to rent by the hour! If this catches your eye, you can rent it by the day–you could even make a staycation experience out of it.
The Pike Sky Palace Villa Airbnb in Seattle
While other luxury Airbnb’s in the area are draping their walls with muted-toned curtains and walls, the Pike Sky Palace is decked out in glam and gold. It looks like one of those Las Vegas high roller suites. There’s even a rare 1880 Steinway piano in the living room.
This villa can comfortably fit up to eight people, with seven beds, three bathrooms, and two bathrooms.
Millionaire Vibes in the Heart of Downtown Seattle
Want a glamorous foosball table in your Airbnb? Done.
What about a bedroom that comes with its own fancy desk so you can staycation and get a little work done on those Zoom calls? Done, done, done!
You can get a taste of the good life if you and 7 of your friends split the cost. This Airbnb rental goes for about $1,150 on a good day, so if you want to stay here, check out the listing.
This bedroom looks like it belongs in a House Beautiful Magazine, I mean, like, WOW. OMG.
