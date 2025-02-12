Here Is a List of JoAnn Fabrics Stores Closing in OREGON

It is a very sad day for crafters, quilters, sewists, and DIY folks in America. One of our beloved places to go for fabrics, craft supplies, yarn, scrapbook stickers, sewing machines, notions, and more has officially announced more store closures.

I have been a fan of JoAnn Fabrics ever since Hancock Fabrics and Craft Warehouse went out of business in my small town. I still drive by the old Craft Warehouse location and let out a sad and heavy sigh.

JoAnn announced bankruptcy last year and there was heightened concern that all of its stores would close. The Hill reports that over 500 JoAnn locations will be closing across the country. Fifteen of those closing retail stores are in Oregon.

Oregon Joann Stores That Are Going to Be Closing - Klamath Falls Google Street View loading...

WHERE TO GO FOR FABRICS NOW THAT JOANN IS CLOSING?

Check in with your local quilt shop for fabrics if you are a sewceress like me. They will be able to hook you up. If you need crafts, there is likely a Michael's or Hobby Lobby you can turn to. If all else fails, there are some online places you can shop (including JoAnn's online store). I'll list below a few of the gold mines I've been privy to.

Get our free mobile app

Oregon Joann Stores That Are Going to Be Closing - The Dalles Google Street View loading...

We Are in This Together

Neighboring Washington State is losing 21 branch locations of JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts, so we are mourning with you, my fellow Oregon crafters! As soon as I heard the news, I rushed to the internet to see if one of my favorite places to shop was on the chopping block (Yakima, Washington). Fortunately, it is not listed. Hopefully, JoAnn's won't be closing any more locations. I don't think my quilter's heart could take it!

(For a list of all Washington State locations that are closing, stay tuned for further coverage!)

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts Locations Closing in Oregon [2025] *The North Bend location (1611 Virginia Ave) is not pictured. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby