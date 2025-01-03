Babies keep the planet populated, make our hearts melt when they smile, and bring us immense joy once they grow up and move out the basement house.

It is only fitting that we give them a proper name, something that they won't cringe at when it gets mispronounced by teachers and the people working at the DMV.

Least Favorite Baby Names in WA Canva loading...

Somebody you know is probably getting ready to pop out a baby, and one of the firs questions we ask parents-to-be (besides do you know if it's a boy or a girl) is, "WHAT ARE YOU GONNA NAME IT?"

I think the universe made babies so cute so that we would keep them, otherwise how could we justify gleefully changing poopie diapers, listening to blood-curdling baby screams on a plane, or suffering through many nights of hardly any sleep because the baby keeps waking up in the middle of the night?

I still get a kick out it when someone names their kid an old-school name, like Pearl. Remember when Will Ferrell hilariously filmed his daughter, Pearl, at her sassiest and cutest, remember that hilarious comedy skit where she was his "landlord?" That was a riot!



These 20 Adorable Baby Names Make WA Parents Cringe the Most

If you ever want to check the popularity of a baby name, especially in your particular state), you can check the current list provided to the public by the Social Security Administration. (Whenever a new Social Security Card is applied for, the name gets tabulated to the list.)

They keep tabs on which names parents are loving and which ones make them go, "Uh, maybe not so much!"

The list gets updated each year, so I can't wait to see which ones will be at the top (and bottom) for 2024. The following is the latest data (given for 2023).

Washington State's Least Favorite Baby Names Want to see the full list for the popularity of 100 baby names for boys and girls in Washington State? Okay! First, here are the ten least favorite names. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

