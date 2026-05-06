With the price of gas being outrageous these days, more residents are thinking about getting an e-bike, including yours truly! The WE-Bike rebate money from Washington's WSDOT has encouraged hundreds of Washingtonians to buy an e-bike, including some who might not otherwise have bought one if not for the rebate.

You don’t need a driver’s license or a helmet to ride one and they are allowed anywhere on the roads that a regular bicycle can be.

Why E-Bikes and Why Now?

I've seen gas over $5.50 in most parts of the state and nearly $7 a gallon in Seattle-- that is simply ridiculous. In the words of Sweet Brown, "Ain't nobody got time for that!"



via GIPHY

Recent data from researchers at University of Washington shows WE-Bike rebates have "motivated people to buy e-bikes.” I'm sure it's the high gas prices motivating them, too, ha!

Sounds like a win-win to me. Researchers also discovered that new e-bike riders in Washington State are now actively traveling “to new destinations.” They had me at traveling! Oooh, now I want an e-bike, too!

“We offered rebates to 6,861 out of 37,751 applicants from all 39 Washington counties (in 2025).” – WSDOT

Read More: Seattle Wants to Dump Package Delivery Vans for E-bikes

How to Get Your Free E-Bike Rebate Money in WA Photo Credit KBO Bike on Unsplash loading...

WE-Bike: Transforming Carbon Revenues into Clean Mobility

Washington’s Climate Commitment Act provides funds to reduce toxic carbon emissions. One of the ways those funds are being used is through the WE-Bike e-bike rebate program. Rebate amounts are based on your income and can only be used to purchase a qualifying e-bike (a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike).

One person wins per month, and you can apply anytime between now and March 29, 2027.

Have You Heard About the New E-bike Lending Libraries?

Tacoma residents are quickly embracing the e-bike trend. Last year, 401 persons bought an e-bike in Tacoma and out of that number, 188 of WSDOT’s e-bike rebates were used. The City of Tacoma promoted the rebate on their government social media pages, which helped generate some interest and increased awareness.

The city will be announcing e-bike “lending library” locations in May or June 2026. This program will let individuals try out an e-bike for a few days so they can get a feel for whether or not they’d want to go purchase their own. Sign. Me. Up.