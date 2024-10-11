Thousands of pets have been displaced by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

It breaks my heart to see so many dogs, cats, and other beloved critters now homeless or otherwise torn apart from their families. Stray animals in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina, are also now scrambling to find a safe place to live after the hurricanes, storm surges, and tornadoes.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue Service is one animal shelter from the Okeechobee County area in Florida that is busy at work helping hurricane displaced animals to find homes. They announced reduced adoption fees for hurricane displaced cats and dogs. (You can tell which ones are which because they will have the word "hurricane" after their name on the adoption page.)

I'm not allowed to have any dogs in my apartment, but I so wish that I could adopt Sunny! Her sweet face just speaks to me! Omigosh!

Sunny Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via FB Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via Facebook loading...

Her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 so that she can find a new fur-ever home as quickly as possible. Somebody, please go adopt Sunny!

Here is a gorgeous tabby cat that was rescued from the hurricane, too.

Displaced Tabby Cat Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via FB Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via Facebook loading...

Hundreds of animal shelters across the Gulf Coast are in need of carriers, pet food, medical supplies, and monetary donations.

Rescue Pet Carriers Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via FB Homeward Trails Animal Rescue via Facebook loading...

The Humane Society currently has teams of volunteers and staff on the ground in the hurricane-ravaged areas in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and East Tennessee.

The best way to adopt a hurricane rescue pet is to reach out directly to one of the animal shelters surrounding the relief efforts because those are the ones receiving all of the displaced pets. Ask for any reduced or waived fees for adoption because you will likely get a 'yes'! Finally, after your adoption goes through, all you'll have to worry about is how you're going to bring your new pet home!

If you live in Washington and aren't able to adopt a displaced pet, please consider being a foster parent to a pet from one of our local animal shelters.🐾

