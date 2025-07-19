Take this fun quiz and see where you rank on the level of being a true Pacific Northwesterner from Oregon and Washington.

How many of these things do you know intimately because you have lived in the Pacific Northwest for so long? I was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but I have lived in Washington State almost half my life. While I pride myself on being a Southern Belle, at some point I'm going to have to have the conversation with myself that I could technically consider myself a PNW girlie pop from now on!

HOW THE QUIZ WORKS

Take this quiz by giving yourself one point for every thing listed below that you have either eaten, done, or bought.

If you just moved to the Pacific Northwest, you probably won't get why 99 percent of these things are on the list, and if that's true for you, that's totally fine. Your score will fall between one and five points.

Those of you who have lived in the area for at least a decade will likely fall in the six to ten point range and possibly the eleven to fifteen point section, depending on how active you are.

I will expect all the people born around here to score at least sixteen points. There are twenty-eight possible points. Let me know how many you get in the comments below!

Here's just a taste of the quiz. See how many of these you get a point for. (I got 14!)

Marionberry Pie

Kombucha

Rainier Beer

Tillamook Cheese

Smoked Salmon

Dutch Bros Coffee

Razor Clams

Oregon Ducks

Elk Jerky

Tater Tot Casserole

Fry Sauce

Roslyn Cafe Selfies

Dungeness Crab

Trader Joe's Runs

How Pacific Northwest Are You Quiz - Created by Reesha Cosby How Pacific Northwest Are You Quiz—Created by Reesha Cosby/Canva loading...

