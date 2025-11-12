Who knew that a restaurant serving Filipino food in Seattle is one of the most expensive - and exclusive - meals you can get? Well, those of us foodies in the know probably already knew that, but if you had no clue, now you do!

Capitol Hill: The Hottest Place to Eat in Seattle

TheInfatuation.com spelled it out for us: Seattle's Capitol Hill is the hottest place to eat. A lot of the restaurants on their list of "The Toughest Reservations in Seattle Right Now (And How to Get Them", shows Filipino food is where it's at--and it's also a tough seat to get.

Before I share with you their #1 pick for the hardest restaurant to nab a reservation (for reasons that I will explain in a minute), I have to tell you about the Italian restaurant on their list and why I can't wait to eat there.

Spinasse: A NORTHERN ITALIAN RESTAURANT in Seattle

When we generally talk about Italian food, it's about the pasta and the chicken parm. At Spinasse, however, it's about "Piemontese." If you're like me going, what does that mean, it's all about the Piedmont (Piemonte) region of Italy. It's known for having a bit of fusion between French and Italian cooking.

Cascina Spinasse is at 1531 14th Ave, and their menu is filled with things like seafood dishes with foraged mushrooms, handmade pastas, and gourmet desserts.

The Hardest Place to Get into in Seattle's Capitol Hill

Have you heard of Archipelago? It's apparently THE hottest place to eat. It promises "progressive Filipino AMERICAN flavors." Getting a table here is hard because reservations go up TWO MONTHS in advance, and once they're sold out, you're lucky if you can find a cancellation. All guests are served at the same time and seating is limited.

Oh, and one other thing, the cost of a meal ranges from $245 to $265 a person, and you pay up front, so there's that!



Archipelago is located at 5607 Rainier Ave S in Capitol Hill.

