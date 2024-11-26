Guy Fieri found a panini that is so good, he featured it on his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The panini is made at a local restaurant in Chehalis.

Unlike many turkey sandwiches, this one is not themed for Thanksgiving.

Guy Fieri Rates Top Sandwich in WA And It’s in Chehalis Food Network via YouTube loading...

Guy Fieri Visited Chehalis to Eat the Tastiest Turkey Sandwich in Washington

Food Network star chef, Guy Fieri, thinks this sandwich shop in Chehalis is one of the best in Washington state. Sandwich shops in Chehalis are well-loved from foodies far and wide, from the Chehalis Deli, Dairy Bar, and The Melt Down. Guy Fieri picked Joy’s Once Upon a Thyme restaurant, however, as having the best turkey sandwich in Washington state. He says eating here is like eating delicious food that's straight out of a storybook, just like the fairytale name of the sandwich shop implies.

Guy Fieri Ranks the #1 Top Turkey Sandwich in WA

Guy Fieri featured Joy’s Once Upon a Thyme restaurant on the Food Network (see video below). He seemed to have his breath taken away by the sandwich.

Customers love Once Upon a Thyme's various menu options, which include vegan and vegetarian foods and smoothies.

Joy Templeton from Chehalis WA with Guy Fieri on Diners Drive-ins and Dives joysonceuponathyme via Instagram loading...

The #1 sandwich in Washington, according to Guy Fieri, is an unusual panini that's f ound in Chehalis.

The special turkey sandwich (see gallery below) has a tapenade and is drizzled with a dressing that's infused with fresh basil. After taking one bite of the panini, Guy Fieri said it gave him flashbacks of nostalgia that reminded him of being a 10-year-old growing up in Ferndale, California, and eating yummy sandwiches.

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri Food Network via YouTube loading...

Joy Templeton appears to have a winning combination of culinary talent and a passion for serving her customers some of the best food in town. You know how some say food is good when it’s "made with love?" I bet you that is Joy’s secret ingredient! Some of Joy's OUAT customer reviews on Yelp mention that they are coming from as far away as California just to get some food from here.

Muffins from Joy's Once Upon a Thyme restaurant in Chehalis joysonceuponathyme via Instagram loading...

If you want to see what other lunch, dinner, and catering menu items are on the grill at Joy’s Once Upon a Thyme, click here.

Guy Fieri Picks the #1 Delicious Turkey Sandwich in WA State

“This is NOT your average turkey sandwich…with a homemade artichoke tapanade and a "drinkable" basil dressing”!” Guy Fieri, Food Network

