The popularity of Renaissance faires is growing in Washington State. Some fans go to the faires as families and make a camping weekend out of it, too. There's a lot to explore, and getting dressed up for them is half the fun!

Faire, fair, ren faire, or whatever you choose to call them, we love going to Renaissance faires! You can see live jousting from iron-clad knights and real horses. Some festivals offer special 21+ events on-site and all-ages tea parties hosted by a "medieval" royal court. If you're really lucky, you might stumble on a themed weekend where you can dress up from any time period (or any galaxy), or a medieval Renaissance rave party after dark.

Why Are Renaissance Faires Getting So Popular?

The coolest part about going to a Renaissance faire is that you get to escape the real world and get lost in a fun cosplay fantasy. Some folks go just to watch the reenactments; others prefer to shop at the cool local vendor booths to find treasures.

You can dress down or however you want; at a ren faire, you get to become whoever you want to be, whether it's perhaps a jovial fellow, a maiden, a wench, a henchman, a Lord, a Lady, a merrymaker, a faerie, or even a royal court jester!

Here is a list of popular Renaissance Faires in WA State:

Carnation: Camlann Medieval Village

Cashmere: 2 Rivers Medieval Faire

Kelso: The Scottish Highlander Festival

Kitsap: Kitsap Medieval Faire

Snohomish: Washington Faire

Spokane: Spokane Ren Faire

Union Gap: Madd Hatter's Renaissance Faire

Whidbey Island: Whidbey Ren Faire

