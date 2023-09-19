HEY BABY, YOU'VE GOT SOME JUNK IN THE TRUNK...OR THE GARAGE...OR YOUR HOME

It happens to the best of us: We clean out the clutter from our homes, garages, and storage units and make piles for KEEP, DONATE, and THROW AWAY. At least that’s what I do. If you plan on making a donate pile, you need to know the top 10 things Goodwill stores in Washington will not accept. Some of the top 10 things Goodwill will not accept should seem like common sense but it never hurts to give out reminders, no?



Goodwill is one of my weaknesses. I can’t go there too often because I end up spending way too much money. There are so many gems to be found inside a Goodwill store, especially in Washington. I have found puffer coats for less than $20 that normally cost hundreds of dollars in department stores. I even scored a designer purse for $15 one time. Now do you see why Goodwill is my weakness? Get a list of all Goodwill locations in Washington here.



via GIPHY

HEADS UP: GOODWILL NOT NOT ACCEPT ANY OF THIS JUNK FROM YOUR DONATE PILE

1 . Anything that is broken, damaged, mildewed, wet or stained

Old Couch Dan Meyers on Unsplash loading...

2 . Light bulbs of any kind

Light Bulb Giorgio Manenti on Unsplash loading...

3 . Non-working or broken items

Broken Legos Jackson Simmer on Unsplash loading...

4 . Plastic food containers

5 . Printers & Fax Machines

Printer Fax Machine Engin Akyurt on Unsplash loading...

6 . Recalled Products

Car Seat Erik McLean on Unsplash loading...

7 . Used candles

Candle Anastasia Anastasia on Unsplash loading...

8 . Construction Materials, Carpeting, Blinds

Blinds Raisha Nastiti on Unsplash loading...

9 . Automotive Parts, Tires

Old Tires Reid Naaykens on Unsplash loading...

10 . Large Exercise Equipment e.g., treadmills

Treadmill Intenza Fitness on Unsplash loading...

