Goodwill Won’t Take Any of This Junk From Your Donate Pile
HEY BABY, YOU'VE GOT SOME JUNK IN THE TRUNK...OR THE GARAGE...OR YOUR HOME
It happens to the best of us: We clean out the clutter from our homes, garages, and storage units and make piles for KEEP, DONATE, and THROW AWAY. At least that’s what I do. If you plan on making a donate pile, you need to know the top 10 things Goodwill stores in Washington will not accept. Some of the top 10 things Goodwill will not accept should seem like common sense but it never hurts to give out reminders, no?
Goodwill is one of my weaknesses. I can’t go there too often because I end up spending way too much money. There are so many gems to be found inside a Goodwill store, especially in Washington. I have found puffer coats for less than $20 that normally cost hundreds of dollars in department stores. I even scored a designer purse for $15 one time. Now do you see why Goodwill is my weakness? Get a list of all Goodwill locations in Washington here.
HEADS UP: GOODWILL NOT NOT ACCEPT ANY OF THIS JUNK FROM YOUR DONATE PILE
1 . Anything that is broken, damaged, mildewed, wet or stained
2 . Light bulbs of any kind
3 . Non-working or broken items
4 . Plastic food containers
5 . Printers & Fax Machines
6 . Recalled Products
7 . Used candles
8 . Construction Materials, Carpeting, Blinds
9 . Automotive Parts, Tires
10 . Large Exercise Equipment e.g., treadmills
