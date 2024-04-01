Now that Opening Day has come and gone for the Seattle Mariners, it's time to start thinking about getting some tickets to one of the upcoming baseball games.

Yes, Seattle Mariners tickets, anyone?

There are 11 top eats at T-Mobile Park. I'll share which section you can find them in, too, in the gallery below.

FUN FACT: Did you know this is the 48th year of the Seattle Mariners franchise?

List of All the Food at T-Mobile Park Moto Pizza T-Mobile Park/Getty Images/Canva loading...

I haven't been to a game in forever, so I'm going to try to snag some tickets to the Mariners vs Yankees!

The last time I was at a Mariners game was when it was called Safeco Field, and the stadium began letting fans text for an order of garlic fries from their seats. That was so cool!

Speaking of the delicious garlic fries at the Mariners games, are you curious to see what's the other food at T-Mobile Park?

Before I tell you about the food, let's review some basic Seattle Mariners baseball game protocol and traditions you'll want to know before you go.

SEATTLE MARINERS SEVENTH-INNING STRETCH

7th Inning Stretch at T-Mobile Park T-Mobile Park via Google Maps Safeco Field loading...

This is a highlight at every Mariners game. You have to sing "Louie, Louie"!

THE MARINER MOOSE

Mortimer "Mariner" Moose Mascot Getty Images loading...

His name is Mortimer, and he's the Mariner Moose mascot! If you're lucky, you can take pics with him before, during, and after the game!

RALLY SHOE: PUT A SHOE ON YOUR HEAD AT THE SEATTLE MARINERS GAME

If you see Mariners fans putting shoes on their heads during the baseball game, don't freak out. I mean, people are weird out there, but this particular stunt is a new Seattle Mariners game tradition. It started in 2022 and hasn't seemed to go away.

Now let's get to the delicious food at T-Mobile Park!

Food at T-Mobile Park Where the Seattle Mariners Play! We'll share which section you can find each of these delicious tasty eats at T-Mobile Park at the Mariners game. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

