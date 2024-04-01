The Best Eats at T-Mobile Park: Perfect for Every Seattle Mariners Game
Now that Opening Day has come and gone for the Seattle Mariners, it's time to start thinking about getting some tickets to one of the upcoming baseball games.
Yes, Seattle Mariners tickets, anyone?
There are 11 top eats at T-Mobile Park. I'll share which section you can find them in, too, in the gallery below.
FUN FACT: Did you know this is the 48th year of the Seattle Mariners franchise?
I haven't been to a game in forever, so I'm going to try to snag some tickets to the Mariners vs Yankees!
The last time I was at a Mariners game was when it was called Safeco Field, and the stadium began letting fans text for an order of garlic fries from their seats. That was so cool!
Speaking of the delicious garlic fries at the Mariners games, are you curious to see what's the other food at T-Mobile Park?
Before I tell you about the food, let's review some basic Seattle Mariners baseball game protocol and traditions you'll want to know before you go.
SEATTLE MARINERS SEVENTH-INNING STRETCH
This is a highlight at every Mariners game. You have to sing "Louie, Louie"!
THE MARINER MOOSE
His name is Mortimer, and he's the Mariner Moose mascot! If you're lucky, you can take pics with him before, during, and after the game!
RALLY SHOE: PUT A SHOE ON YOUR HEAD AT THE SEATTLE MARINERS GAME
If you see Mariners fans putting shoes on their heads during the baseball game, don't freak out. I mean, people are weird out there, but this particular stunt is a new Seattle Mariners game tradition. It started in 2022 and hasn't seemed to go away.
@fox13seattle RALLY SHOE: The man, the Birkenstock, the legend. #gomariners #seausrise #wildcardweekend #rallyshoe #mlbplayoffs ♬ Boogie Shoes - KC & The Sunshine Band
Now let's get to the delicious food at T-Mobile Park!
Food at T-Mobile Park Where the Seattle Mariners Play!
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
