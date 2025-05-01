The upcoming opening of the MLK Aquatic center in East Yakima marks the culmination of almost a decade long effort. Everybody knows it as the Washington Park, as it is located near Washington Middle School, but it is officially known as the Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

When I was little, like 5 or 6 years old, my family and I lived in Wiley City. I remember us traveling to splash pad at MLK Park, and my little brother and I enjoyed playing in the water.

What is going to be known as the MLK Jr. Aquatic Center has been in the works for more than a decade with the help of Yakima community members, the City of Yakima, Yakima County Commissioners, and state legislators. This project dates as far back as 2017.

History of MLK Aquatic Center

Washington Park was purchased in 1933 and later expanded in 1974 with the addition of a pool, bath house, two tennis courts and two basketball courts. Washington Park was renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Park in honor of the late reverend in 1984, as the Yakima Herald reports.

Records show city officials decided to close Miller and Eisenhower pools in 2005, leaving Washington Pool operating for the season, but it was later demolished for a splashpad in 2006.

Yakima Activist Pushes for New Pool

Long-time Yakima civil rights activist Ester Huey noted during a meeting with the Yakima County Board of Commissioners, "the need to value, invest in, and provide for kids and youth (especially those unattended during the summer) on the East side."

Why Is a New Pool in Southeast Yakima Important?

I think the new pool is important because it keeps kids out of trouble and gives them something to do for the summer, refreshing for the hot weather. Also, the Franklin Pool is too overpopulated, so now the kids in East Yakima have a pool within walking distance.

Most of these kids in the area are unattended and would have to walk far or take the bus to get other city pools (like Lions Pool or Franklin Pool), so transportation will now be less of an issue.

The new MLK Aquatic Center is expected to open in the early days of June 2025. Costs for the new pool are estimated to be around $12 million.

Editor's Note: This story was written by our YV Tech high school student intern. We thank them for allowing us this generous opportunity to share our knowledge with the next generation of local Youth in our community!