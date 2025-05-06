White House Cafe in Yakima is a bed and breakfast that reveals a hidden English countryside garden cafe.

The vibe is cozy both inside the dining room and out on the patio. The patio is where you will discover the secret English country garden, and it is so beautiful and charming. White House Cafe is known by locals as a great place to get big lunch boxes to go and as a spot to feel like you're getting away from it all for an hour or two.

a cozy restaurant dining room that has several customers seated at tables and a server is taking a rmeal order from a customer White House Cafe Bed & Breakfast Facebook loading...

White House Cafe is located at 3602 Kern Rd in Yakima, WA. Open for breakfast and lunch 7 days a week.

White House Cafe - The Food

A friend asked me to meet her there for lunch one day a couple of years ago and I had no idea what to expect. I certainly didn’t think I was going to be whisked away to the English countryside right here in the heart of Yakima. I almost felt like I could have been on an episode of Bridgerton or The Gilded Age!

I always get the chicken salad sandwich with a salad.

Local Yakima resident, Eva, says White House Cafe has a “very cute aesthetic; the food is delicious.”

a white house with several bushes and flowers in front White House Cafe Google Maps loading...

White House Cafe - The Bed and Breakfast

A deluxe stay in the bed and breakfast at White House Cafe starts at $252 a night.

a bedroom with gray walls and a large king-sized bed with white comforter and a folded gray blanket at the end of the bed White House Cafe Google Maps loading...

large bedroom with a large and cozy white sitting chair, white brick fireplace, and a medium-sized flat screen TV above the fireplace Google Street View loading...

Other Fabulous Local B&Bs in Yakima

Other local B&Bs in Yakima where you can stay in a cozy and eclectic setting can be found on VRBO and AirBnB.

I found this downtown Yakima apartment rental (505 E Yakima Ave) that is inside of an old church! It averages about $52 a night!

an old limestone church on Yakima Ave in downtown Yakima that has an apartment for rent on VRBO Google Street View loading...

One place that I didn’t even know was a rental is found inside this historic building on Yakima Ave in downtown (807 W Yakima Ave). It gives me a Miami art-deco home kind of vibe. It averages $192 a night.

a white art deco style home in Yakima on Yakima Ave that is also a VRBO home rental Google Street View loading...

Yakima is a fun town to explore and stay!

